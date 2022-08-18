Pepsi Gears Up For 2022 Football Season With New Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV

PURCHASE, N.Y.— On the heels of renewing its nearly four-decade partnership with the NFL earlier this year, Pepsi is making sure fans everywhere know football watching is #BetterWithPepsi and can unapologetically enjoy their favorite fall pastime with an ice-cold Pepsi Zero Sugar.

The weekly at-home football watching experience is sacred for unapologetic fans across the country who face the agonizing proposition that if they leave their spot on the couch – even just for a moment – they could miss the biggest play of the day. This season, Pepsi is introducing the Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV, designed for dedicated fans who want to stay locked in on the gridiron drama without having to move a muscle.

Football watchers desperate for a fresh Pepsi, but unwilling to miss a single play, can enter to win the massive Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV with a cutting-edge 55” 4K LED screen and 16-can beverage refrigerator to store ice-cold Pepsi products, including Pepsi Zero Sugar. With the click of a button, the TV screen gently glides from center to right via a seamless motorized system secured to the state-of-the-art wall-mounted refrigerator. Revealing a display of ice-cold Pepsi cans and surrounded by vibrant LED lights, the Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV ensures viewers can quickly grab another crisp, refreshing can of Pepsi without missing a single down. Drink up and cheer unapologetically with the Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV.

“As a longtime NFL partner, Pepsi has always looked for new and innovative ways to enhance the football watching experience. This season we couldn’t be more excited to bring fans the very first Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. “We are excited to kick off this season with something that will truly enable fans everywhere to unapologetically enjoy a full day of football watching every weekend without having to miss any of the action when they want to grab another ice-cold Pepsi or Pepsi Zero Sugar.”

Pepsi is awarding the Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV to one lucky football watcher via national sweepstakes. To enter for the chance to win, fans can share who they’re looking forward to spending gamedays with this season on the Pepsi Twitter and Instagram with #GametimeFridgeTV and #PepsiSweepstakes. No Purch Nec. U.S. res. of 48 contiguous US & DC, 18+(19+ for AL/NE). Ends 8/20/22 11:59:59 pm ET.

Highlighting Pepsi Zero Sugar, the brand is also running two new national television spots during NFL Kickoff next month merging the brand’s longstanding NFL partnership platform with the award-winning #BetterWithPepsi campaign. Celebrating football watchers who enjoy their gamedays with the ultimate pairing of Pepsi Zero Sugar and their favorite foods, the spots highlight fans getting lost in the moment taking a delicious bite of pizza and burgers with their ice-cold Pepsi Zero Sugar while watching at home with friends and out at a tailgate.

Throughout the NFL season, Pepsi will also unveil additional consumer engagement opportunities, digital and linear content, national and local fan-forward activations and much more.

About PepsiCo

