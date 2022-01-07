Phocus Expands Distribution in Southeast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recently inked distribution agreements means that Phocus Caffeinated Sparkling Water is now available in 185 Kroger stores throughout the entire state of Georgia, and parts of Alabama, and South Carolina. The naturally caffeinated beverage company enters the new year with over 60 percent annual growth in the number of retail locations carrying Phocus.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Kroger extending into their Southeast stores and look forward to helping more of their shoppers focus on a healthier body and mind,” Phocus CEO Todd Creek said. “We are seeing positive response from the many consumers who are embracing a wellness lifestyle and looking for an option that’s supported by a boost from only natural caffeine and refreshing flavors, yet with no sugar or sweeteners.”

Kroger shoppers will now find popular Phocus flavors on shelves, including Blood Orange, Peach and Grapefruit. The Kroger partnership also includes a direct store delivery (DSD) arrangement with 4 new distribution partners, one of which is United Distributors, Inc. – a privately-held, fourth-generation family-owned company and one of the largest wholesale beverage distributors in the state of Georgia.

The expansion of the Kroger distribution brings the number of retail stores nationwide carrying Phocus to nearly 3,400. Over the course of 2021, Phocus completed new distribution deals with Publix, Albertsons/Safeway and Fresh Thyme, adding to its prior distribution with select Kroger, CVS, and Giant stores, along with specialty retailers.

“We’re thankful to Kroger for their confidence in our brand and our high-quality products,” Creek added. “This is just the beginning of even more exciting expansion news in the coming months which will keep us fueling their customers for years to come.”

About Phocus

Established in 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky, Phocus is the first-of-its-kind naturally caffeinated sparkling water. Infused with a boost of natural tea caffeine and the balance of L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide clean energy without the sugar, calories or crash. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach, Natural, and recently released Mint, Cola, Cherry Cola, Root Beer, Mixed Berry and Crisp Apple flavors. For more information and specific retail locations, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.

For More Information:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/559915760/phocus-expands-distribution-again-in-southeast