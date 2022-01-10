Phocus Partners with 14th Annual Publix Florida Marathon

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Publix Florida Marathon Weekend announced today, its newest partnership with Phocus naturally-caffeinated sparkling water. Phocus comes on-board as the presenting sponsor of the 14th annual running event the weekend of February 12 & 13, 2022 in Melbourne, Florida.

The Florida Marathon Weekend is the largest participant sporting event in Melbourne and one of the three biggest endurance running events in all of Central Florida. A Space Coast Signature race, the running weekend features a 5k, 10k, half-marathon and Boston Marathon-Qualifying marathon.

The race annually draws thousands of runners from throughout Florida and the Southeast and has been named by Runner’s World Magazine as “One of America’s Top 10 Bucket List Waterfront Races.”

“We are thrilled to bring Phocus in as presenting partner for this year’s Publix Florida Marathon Weekend,” Race Director and Smooth Running Principal Mitch Varnes said. “Their refreshing wellness beverages perfectly match our event, and we think our runners will love them. Their role as our presenting sponsor perfectly complements our longtime title sponsor, Publix Supermarkets.

Consumers can find some of Phocus’ most in-demand flavors — including Blood Orange and Peach – at one of the more than 750 Publix stores where Phocus naturally caffeinated sparkling water is sold.

“We are enthusiastic about our newest partnership with Publix via the Publix Florida Marathon Weekend Fueled by Phocus,” Phocus Chief Executive Officer Todd Creek said. “We are putting a priority on our Florida consumers, and our involvement in this running event is another step toward our long-term commitment to the region.”

The Publix Florida Marathon Weekend is produced by Smooth Running, LLC, the producer of many of Central Florida’s most iconic distance running events and triathlons.

“From pre-race training to the post-race celebrations, Phocus naturally caffeinated sparkling water is proud to be part of the Publix Florida Marathon Weekend’s winning team,” added Creek.

About Phocus

Established in 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky, Phocus is the first-of-its-kind naturally caffeinated sparkling water. Infused with a boost of natural tea caffeine and the balance of L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide clean energy without the sugar, calories or crash. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach, Natural, and recently released Mint, Cola, Cherry Cola, Root Beer, Mixed Berry and Crisp Apple flavors. For more information and specific retail locations, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.

