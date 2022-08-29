Pink Cloud Beverages Expands Distribution into New Seasons Market in the Pacific Northwest with B-LINE Urban Delivery

PORTLAND, Ore.— Pink Cloud Beverages, a Premium Non-Alcoholic Functional Hemp Beverage brand dedicated to creating an inclusive community where everyone has access to intentionally-crafted Non-Alcoholic beverages that nourish mind and body expands distribution into New Seasons Market. Building on the momentum of a successful launch in early May, Pink Cloud will be available at 18 New Seasons Markets this September via B-Line Zero Emission Freight trikes.

Pink Cloud will join the GreenWheels program with B-line Sustainable Urban Delivery designed to help get their cans into New Seasons Market stores across the Pacific Northwest, while minimizing environmental impact and simplifying operational processes. Pink Cloud Beverages’ “Pining for Paradise” and “Lounge Chair Lilikoi” offer 30mg of Broad-Spectrum Hemp (powered by SoRSE) in a 12 fl oz can, with a swell of real fruit juice and purees, a little sunshine, clean custom sweetener blend, and only 20 calories.

“The majority of our fans still imbibe in alcoholic beverages, but they are rethinking that relationship for a multitude of reasons. Maybe they are starting a family, just wrapped up training for

Hood to Coast, or they simply are taking a night off. We are thrilled to partner with New Seasons Market which will allow consumers to discover Pink Cloud while doing their shopping and conveniently add our beverage into their cart for their ongoing wellness routine, whatever that may be at that given moment,” said Sierra Thomas, founder of Pink Cloud Beverages.

Pink Cloud Beverages was developed by a female in sobriety with a dedicated commitment to protect our oceans and beaches for generations to follow. Pink Cloud Beverages’ goal is to transport everyone to a chill tropical state of mind with functional ingredients and a commitment to transparency by featuring a QR code on every can, allowing consumers to see third-party testing results, the eco-line collaborations with brands like Slowtide and MiiR, and their on-going commitment to 1% for the planet.

Looking forward, the brand expects to continue to increase its distribution in the Pacific Northwest, expand into new markets, and launch two new flavors in 2023.

About Pink Cloud Beverages

Pink Cloud Beverages is based in the Pacific Northwest (HQ in Oregon). Pink Cloud Beverages was created by a female in sobriety to build an inclusive community where everyone has access to a Premium Non-Alcoholic Functional Hemp Beverage that nourishes mind and body. Pink Cloud strives to be authentic, breaking down barriers to build strong relationships, with a commitment to protect our planet’s most pressing environmental issues. To learn more, visit pinkcloudbeverages.com

Pink Cloud is available in 6-packs, 12-packs and 24-packs online, in select restaurants, bars, music venues, dinner in the field series, grocery stores, and boutique hotels.

About New Seasons Market

New Seasons Market is a friendly neighborhood grocery store that believes great-tasting, local food has the power to build community and enhance lives. From taking care of our staff, partners, neighborhoods, and the environment, to growing a sustainable business, we’re doing what we love with a commitment to cultivate a strong community centered around food. Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, OR, we’re now a team of nearly 2,700 passionate staff across 18 stores in Oregon and Washington, serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab and go meal solutions. We’re proud of our progressive values— from offering industry-leading compensation and benefits, to committing 10 percent of our after-tax profits to the communities we serve.

About B-LINE

B-Line is passionate about partnering with their community to reduce freight congestion and CO2 emissions, develop local green-collar jobs, provide streamlined recycling services, and help feed those in need via their B-shares program.

For More Information:

https://pinkcloudbeverages.com/ https://b-linepdx.com https://www.newseasonsmarket.com/