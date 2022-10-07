Pureboost Raises Over $2M on Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–Pureboost, the #1 best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink mix that is free of sugar and sucralose, debuts with over $2M on Wefunder, the most popular crowdfunding platform in the US, just hours after their public launch on September 28, at 9am EST.

Known for their great-tasting and non-GMO pure ingredient line of superfood hydration products, Pureboost generated $12.3M in revenue during their first 3 years of business, and generated $7.34M in sales in 2021 alone. With over 20,000+ 5-star reviews and a 45% reorder rate on Amazon, the crash-free, and jitter-free clean energy drink is on track to reach $100M in sales by 2026.

Pureboost was founded by a team of four parents and active lifestyle individuals who were in search of a drink that would help them keep up with their kids, and be as pure and delicious as possible. Formulated with natural green tea caffeine, vitamin B12, over 25 vitamins, minerals and electrolytes, Pureboost is made in the USA, with globally sourced ingredients, and is free of dairy, soy or gluten. It also launched at Costco.com and in select Walmart stores this month, and will be at Walgreens in the fall of 2022.

The leadership team’s track record at Pureboost includes over 10 exits and a Co-Founder who launched and grew a nutrition company to $1.25B in sales. Another Co-Founder, Sean Ross, managed the world’s largest sports nutrition brand and oversaw the production of over $1B+ worth of products. “We have been pleased with the rapid growth of Pureboost, mostly driven by our satisfied customers that include doctors, dietitians and everyday people looking to get through the day full of energy, and feeling good,” said Brian Enge, Co-Founder, former pro soccer player and graduate of Harvard Business School. “This is the 4th start-up company I’ve been a part of and together with the team, I’m optimistic about continuing to accelerate our growth thanks to our community round on Wefunder.”

Pureboost is open to accredited and non-accredited investors with a minimum investment of $250 on Wefunder. As a leader in the fast-growing $350B clean energy drink market, Pureboost is positioned for even faster growth, especially with more audiences seeking functional nutrition and ingredient transparency, no sugar and healthier hydration energy alternatives.

Pureboost is available in 3 lines: Original, Immune and Superfoods, and 8 delicious flavors.

For More Information:

https://wefunder.com/pureboost