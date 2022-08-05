Rhythm Partners with SF Naturals and Republic National Distributing Company to Expand West Coast Distribution

Rhythm Sparkling Hemp Beverages, a functional wellness beverage brand, is expanding its West Coast retail account base by partnering with Northern California distributor, San Francisco Naturals Inc, along with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), which will distribute Rhythm in Oregon.

SF Naturals is one of the most in-demand providers of natural and organic food and beverage products in Northern California. As a new beverage partner of SF Naturals, Rhythm will be positioned alongside household favorite beverage brands like Blue Bottle Coffee, OATLY!, Harmless Harvest and LaCroix. SF Naturals is integrated with Vori, the modern, online ordering system, now allowing thousands of retailers to order Rhythm with the touch of a button on their mobile device.

“We are very excited to expand our CBD beverage portfolio by adding a unique brand like Rhythm, which has the added benefit of being local to the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Sam Elgendy, CEO of SF Naturals.

Additionally, Rhythm is proud to partner with RNDC, the second largest wine and spirits distributor in the United States with over $11B in annual revenue and operations in 37 states. RNDC entered the CBD beverage category just over a year ago, and Rhythm is joining a portfolio consisting of some of the leading CBD beverage brands like DayTrip and Wyld.

“We look forward to growing our Bay Area presence with SF Naturals. They’ve been distributing CBD beverages for five years and know the category very well, ” said Ian Monat, CEO & Co-Founder of Rhythm.

Monat added, “The hemp found in Rhythm is sourced from a certified organic farm in central Oregon. Thanks to RNDC, Oregonians across the entire state can now support their own farmers by enjoying a Rhythm beverage.”

