Seoul Juice Rebrands And Takes On Major Distribution Across California

Seoul Juice, a California-based all-natural Korean Pear beverage has just rebranded with a new look and mascot to go along with their massive California expansion.

Created by College athlete Luis Manta, the small Los Angeles brand has quickly grown across the coast of California including a new deal with all Bristol Farms locations in Southern California and many independent stores.

The beverage is a first of its kind in the United States, inspired by the Korean Pear juices that are readily available overseas. A lot of the hydration products you see in the market are either packed with additive ingredients you can’t pronounce or taste absolutely terrible. As a college athlete Luis wanted to develop a product that not only provided the electrolytes needed to compete but a product that was also clean label and tasted great. And now with a new mascot called Nasi, kids and parents are getting in on the fun!

Luis tells BevNet exclusively, “We really wanted to honor the origins of the product along with representing our customer base properly. In Asia, some regions refer to the Korean/Asian pear as a Nashi pear. We loved the name and wanted to incorporate it into our brand. Be on the lookout for some cool social videos and posts with our lovable mascot!”

Seoul Juice is packed with electrolytes and has over 400mg of potassium per bottle, which means it’s great for replenishing your body. According to the USDA 9/10 Americans don’t get enough potassium throughout the day, this is an issue Seoul Juice is here to solve!

For More Information:

https://seouljuice.com