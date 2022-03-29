Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to Distribute B GREAT CBD Beverage Shots and Gummies

NEW YORK, N.Y.— B GREAT, a premium, woman-owned wellness brand committed to raising the standard of CBD, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”), the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol. With this agreement, Southern Glazer’s will distribute B GREAT’s popular CBD Relax Shots and Focus Shots, as well as its Immune Support CBD Gummies in select locations nationwide across Southern Glazer’s existing markets.

B GREAT is one of only a few CBD companies to achieve Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification, affirming the company is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women. B GREAT CBD is the first WBENC-certified CBD brand to be carried by the national distributor, joining Southern Glazer’s highly curated portfolio of elite CBD-infused products.

“Our ability to distribute through Southern Glazer’s is a major step toward our goal of bringing premium CBD products to a more discerning audience – particularly those over 40 who understand CBD’s therapeutic health benefits but aren’t sure where to start,” said Barbara Goodstein, founder and CEO of B GREAT. “As a woman-owned startup, we’ve worked tirelessly to develop a great-tasting, effective, and consistent product line, and with Southern Glazer’s as our distributor, we can reach even more consumers.”

All B GREAT products feature a 5-star seal confirming every product uses 100% full-spectrum, whole hemp to maximize effectiveness, is third-party lab tested to ensure quality and consistency, comes from non-GMO plants grown pesticide-free in the U.S., and is manufactured at FDA-registered facilities.

B GREAT launches into retail with three of its delicious fruit-flavored bestsellers:

B GREAT Relax Shots: Crafted with 20 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin, each 2-ounce Acai Berry-flavored shot helps your body relax and get quality sleep.

B GREAT Focus Shots: Formulated with 15 mg of CBD in a cognitive-boosting, caffeinated blend, in a vitamin-packed Passion Fruit-flavored shot.

B GREAT CBD Immune Support Gummies: Infused with Elderberry, Zinc, and Vitamin C, each Tangerine-flavored gummy contains 10 mg of CBD. The gummies are sold in 5-count and 30-count pouches.

B GREAT Relax Shots, Focus Shots, and Immune Support Gummies can currently be found at retail in California, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Texas, and Oregon, with additional states rolling out this year.

About B GREAT

B GREAT offers 100% full-spectrum hemp products that promote better overall health and wellbeing for discerning consumers with an active lifestyle. Made in the U.S. and independently tested, B GREAT’s suite of 5-Star products includes tinctures, capsules, beverage shots, gummies, and a skincare line. With a commitment to educating consumers on the benefits and applications of CBD products, B GREAT delivers the highest standard of excellence and quality.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits



Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

https://bgreat.com/