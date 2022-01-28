SWAY Energy to Partner with New Distributors and Retailers in 2022

LOS ANGELES — Newly named Sway Energy Corp. has continued its national expansion of bestselling beverage SWAY Energy by partnering with several new distributors and retailer giants across key energy drink markets including Texas, Georgia, and Colorado. These new distribution markets mean the product will now be available in thousands of stores across the country, meeting the growing consumer demand for beverages with healthier ingredients.

Beginning this spring, a number of new distributors and retailers will carry the exclusive energy drink, including AB One, Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, New Age Beverage, United Distributors of GA, QuikTrip, HEB, HyVee, and several Albertsons/Safeway divisions. These new partnerships mark the biggest expansion for the company to date.

“I think this is a testament to the popularity and drinkability of Sway Energy. Now more than ever, people are conscious of what they put in their bodies, and they want something they can feel good about,” says Raj Beri, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Elegance Brands. “Consumers are finding that clean ingredients and sustainable energy can be possible in an easy-to-drink beverage without the crash or the junk.”

The popularity and rapid growth of Sway Energy is largely attributed to the growth of health-conscious consumers who want beverages that are not only made with cleaner energy sources, but also offer a broader range of benefits. “Sway Energy was created by the market’s inherent need for healthier options,” says the company’s Chief Commercial Officer Sam Wilson. “But understanding that consumers also want products with functional ingredients, we were able to innovate with essential vitamins and minerals that help promote whole health.”

Just last week, Sway Energy Corp. announced its new name and rebranding efforts to focus on prominent products SWAY Energy and ready-to-drink cocktail VOCO.

SWAY Energy is an innovative and proprietary blend made with all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and no artificial flavors. The “better-for-you” beverage combines 160mg of green tea caffeine with the recommended 100% daily value of vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D, giving it the unique ability to aid muscle formation, boost energy, and promote the body’s natural immune response.

