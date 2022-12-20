Tasty Carrot Corporation Launches ‘Eco Carrot’ Caffeinated Carrot Juice

WINNIPEG, Manitoba— What’s Up, Doc? – Tasty Carrot Corporation has spiked its fresh squeezed Eco Carrot Juice with caffeine. Tasty Carrot Corporation is the Canadian pioneer in high-quality, all natural carrot juice, today announced the debut of its Eco Carrot Juice enhanced with caffeine to its line of USDA Certified Organic juices. Eco Carrot Juice is made from field-ripened Canadian organically grown carrots and is ideal for energy, health and wellness. Eco Carrot juice is high in Beta-carotene, a valuable source of antioxidants that promotes healthy eye function, an improved immune system, lower risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, and detoxification of the liver. Beta-carotene is the pigment found in carrots that gives them their color. The name beta-carotene is derived from the Latin name for carrot.

In order to achieve USDA Organic Certification and be in full compliance with United States federal regulations for certified organic practices carrots must be grown without synthetic pesticides or herbicides. Tasty Carrot Corporation has aligned with the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) to ensure all inputs used on its farms meet this heightened level of quality in support of its soil and crop fertility plans including conservation and biodiversity practices. For soil integrity Tasty Carrot Corporation implements regenerative practices and field rotation plans to build and maintain healthy soils rich in organic matter. Tasty Carrot Corporation Organic Farm Plan is required to maintain certified organic practices and documentation over a three-year transition period with on-farm inspections by a USDA accredited organic certification agency before being formally approved as ‘USDA Certified Organic.’

Eco Caffeinated Carrot Juice is available in single-serve 12oz and multi-serve 28oz bottles in your Grocer’s refrigerated produce aisle.

For More Information:

https://tinyurl.com/EcoCarrot