This Week’s New Products: Candy Flavored Hydration Sticks, Summer Seasonals and Pride-Themed Packaging

In this week’s roundup of new product launches, SUNNYD and Red Bull roll out seasonal favorites in time for summer, GHOST debuts a new hydration stick variety in collaboration with Sour Patch Kids and SOM Sleep shows its support for the LGBTQ+ community with limited-edition Pride Month cans.

Hi-5

Theory Wellness, Inc. announced the expansion of its Hi-5 beverage brand with the launch of cannabis-infused Hi-5 Energy. Each 12 oz. can boasts 80 mg of caffeine and 5 mg of THC. Formulated with the same fast-acting, nano-emulsified cannabis as its predecessor, Hi-5 Seltzer, the new offering is available in Regular and Sugar-Free Citrus varieties at Theory Wellness Massachusetts locations. For more information, visit enjoyhi5.com.

SUNNYD

In collaboration with Nia Sioux, SUNNYD announced the return of two seasonal offerings just in time for summer: Classic Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade. Both varieties are available nationwide at retailers, including Kroger and Walmart, for $2.19 per 64 oz. carafe. For more information, visit sunnyd.com.

BROC SHOT

Wellness brand BROC SHOT made its debut in the United States with its line of broccoli sprout powder shots. Offered in three varieties – Original, Pineapple Mint and Ginger + Lime – the shots are designed to provide a convenient solution for beauty, body and brain. All three flavors feature sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant found in broccoli sprouts. BROC SHOTS are available online for $49.99 per 10-pack and $134 per 30-pack. For more information, visit brocshot.com.

GHOST

Energy and supplement brand GHOST teamed up with Sour Patch Kids to launch its newest product: Sour Patch Kids Hydration Sticks. The Vitamin C-packed powders are designed to be mixed with 12 to 14 ounces of water and taste “just like SOUR PATCH KIDS candy,” according to the brand. GHOST Sour Patch Kids sugar-free hydration sticks are available in Redberry and Blue Raspberry varieties for $29.99 per 24-pack. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.

Ripple Foods

Plant-based dairy maker Ripple Foods expanded its portfolio with the addition of Oatmilk + Protein. The new offering contains six grams of plant-based protein per serving – three times more protein than most oatmilks – plus 50% less sugar and 50% more calcium than its traditional counterpart, according to the brand. Ripple Foods Oatmilk + Protein is available at Whole Foods, Jewel and Albertsons Southern Division for $5.99 per 48 oz. bottle. For more information, visit ripplefoods.com.

Red Bull

Just in time for summer, Red Bull announced that its Coconut Edition Sugarfree is back for a limited time. The seasonal offering features a flavor profile of exotic coconut and berries. Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree is available in 8.4 oz. cans in singles and 12-packs at Target, 12-packs on Amazon and 4-packs at Walgreens. For more information, visit redbull.com.

SOM Sleep

SOM Sleep partnered with queer artist Mich Miller to design a limited edition batch of cans in conjunction with Pride Month. Available throughout June, all of the proceeds from the cans will be donated to the LGBTQ+ Center in support of their programs and services, according to the brand. Additionally, SOM Sleep will partner with influencers across social media platforms to talk about what pride means to them. For more information, visit getsom.com.

Cure Hydration

Cure Hydration expanded its portfolio of electrolyte mixes with its latest variety, Orange. The new mix is infused with Himalayan salt, coconut water and lemon juice and is based on the World Health Organization’s Oral Rehydration. Cure Hydration Orange Electrolyte Mix rehydrates your body as quickly as an IV, according to the brand. The new variety is available on Amazon for $22.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit curehydration.com.