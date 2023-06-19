Abstinence Spirits USA Announces Debut of New RTD Alcohol-Free Spritz at 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show

OAKLAND, Calif.— Abstinence Spirits USA – sophisticated, delicious, nonalcoholic botanical spirits and aperitifs – announces the launch of alcohol-free ready-to-drink (RTD) Sparkling Blood Orange Aperitivo Spritz and Sparkling Lemon Aperitivo Spritz in beautiful 750 ml bottles at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-27, 2023 in New York City (Booth #5957). The award-winning young brand’s new pre-mixed spritzes provide a quick and easy option for a mouthwatering aperitif that’s simply chilled, poured over ice, and garnished with a fresh citrus slice.

The two spritzes join Abstinence Spirits’ fast-growing product line which recently became available for purchase in the United States in September 2022, after launching in South Africa in 2020. The newest beverages are alcohol-free, low sugar, and made with natural color and no artificial flavors. The ready-to-drink spritz range provides the richness, complexity and flavor of a classic aperitivo without the alcohol and consequences.

“We’re taking our customer favorites and making them available in an accessible, ready-to-drink format,” said Abstinence Spirits USA CEO Ranwei Chiang. “Ready to take to parties, events, or to spend an evening at home. We’re excited to introduce our great tasting, sophisticated, balanced flavors in this new line!”

Abstinence Spirits co-founder Stefan Coetzee added, “Due to popular demand by large retailers and clients around the world, we’ve made a guilt-free, 0.0% Sparkling Aperitivo Spritz with low calories, low sugar and natural flavors that have been married with small-batch distilled botanicals and authentic flavor profiles from South Africa’s Cape Floral Kingdom.”

Visit Abstinence Spirits at the Summer Fancy Food Show (Booth #5957) June 25-27 to sample the new spritzes in two flavors:

Abstinence Sparkling Blood Orange Aperitivo: Abstinence Spirits’ multi-award-winning Blood Orange Aperitif has quickly become one of its top-selling products around the world. The Sparkling Blood Orange Aperitivo takes it a step further for the ultimate convenience and drinking pleasure. It’s a classic Italian-style aperitivo bitter with a dominant blood orange citrus note, supported by an infusion of natural, distilled botanicals and a medley of spice elements and a unique South African spin with the addition of African Wormwood for bitterness. Botanicals: Artemisia Afra “African Wormwood,” Cinchona Bark and Quinine, Blood Orange, Botanical Spice Distillate.

Abstinence Sparkling Lemon Aperitivo: A vibrant, citrus-forward aperitif made with club soda and a dash of tonic. There’s a dominant lemon and blackcurrant (South African buchu) backbone, supported by an infusion of natural botanicals and a faint bitterness from the aloe and quinine. Botanicals: Artemisia Afra “African Wormwood,” Buchu, Aloe, Cinchona Bark and Quinine, Lemon, Botanical Spice Distillate.

The two RTD spritzes join Abstinence Spirits’ product line of four nonalcoholic spirits and two aperitifs: sugar-free and calorie-free Cape Citrus, Cape Floral, and Cape Spice highlight signature South African botanicals such as buchu, cassia, and honeybush; Epilogue X rounds out the portfolio with a malty, smoky profile; Blood Orange Aperitif and Lemon Aperitif balance sweetness, bitterness, and herbal notes. All are inspired by the biodiversity of the Cape Floral Kingdom in the Western Cape of South Africa.

Abstinence Spirits are perfect for mixing into no- and low-alcohol cocktails. Signature recipes are posted on the website, and new recipes are featured on the Abstinence Spirits Instagram page.

Abstinence Spirits has already been honored with several industry awards, including the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the 2021 Low and No Masters Competition, and the 2021 International World Spirits Competition.

The spritzes will initially be sold through the Abstinence Spirits website for $18 per bottle. In the United States, Abstinence Spirits’ other products are sold direct-to-consumer through the website, on Amazon, and in select retail locations. The suggested retail price is $35 for Cape Citrus, Cape Spice, Cape Floral, and Epilogue X, and $28 each for Blood Orange Aperitif and Lemon Aperitif.

About Abstinence Spirits

Owned by Curated Beverages Ltd., Abstinence Spirits is an award-winning line of sophisticated, delicious, alcohol-free spirits and aperitifs. Featuring the finest ingredients and botanicals from South Africa’s Cape Floral kingdom, the premium distilled non-alcoholic beverages are perfect for mixing into festive no- and low-alcohol cocktails. Abstinence Spirits was founded in 2020 in South Africa by Pierre Strydom and Stefan Coetzee and quickly expanded into 13 international markets, including the United Kingdom and Australia. The products are small-batch distilled through a hydro-distillation process. The brand’s flavors and artwork are inspired by the diverse flora of South Africa’s Cape Floral Kingdom. Abstinence Spirits commits a portion of its sales to environmental conservation efforts to protect the region’s biodiversity that brought this product to life.

