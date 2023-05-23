Berri Organics and the Jimmy Fund Partner to Support Pediatric Cancer Treatment and Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

BOSTON, Mass.— Berri Organics and the Jimmy Fund are partnering to raise funds for pediatric cancer research and care at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For every bottle of Berri Lyte and Berri Fit sold online and in participating stores, the company will donate 2% of proceeds to Dana-Farber.

The founder of Berri Organics, Jerome Tse, was a student athlete at Cornell University when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 19 years old. While receiving treatment at Dana-Farber, the Weston, Mass. native changed to a plant-based and all-organic diet to benefit his health. His experience inspired the creation of Berri Organics in 2015 to provide customers with an organic and healthy alternative to electrolyte drinks and contribute to the health and well-being of families worldwide. The mission-based company aims to help those suffering from pediatric cancer and find a cure for the disease.

“We are thrilled to partner with Berri Organics and are grateful for contributions made to better understand and treat childhood cancers,” said Alexa Woodward, assistant vice president of corporate partnerships for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. “Jerome’s story is inspiring and we share the essential mission of reducing the burden of cancer and providing hope for patients and families around the world.”

“On behalf of Berri Organics, we are honored to partner with the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. As a cancer survivor who was treated and cured at Dana Farber when I was 19-years-old, this partnership has particular meaning to me and was one of the main inspirations behind my organic beverage company. Through our collaboration, we hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of pediatric cancer patients and families affected by this disease and bring us closer to a world without pediatric cancer.”

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 4 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide.

About Berri Organics

Berri Organics is a mission-based company that makes award-winning organic hydration products (Berri Lyte and Berri Fit) that can be found in leading national retailers, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, CVS, Stop & Shop, and many more. Founded by cancer survivor and Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO, Jerome Tse.

For More Information:

https://www.jimmyfund.org/