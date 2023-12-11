BevNET & NOSH Community Calls This December: Social Media That Drives Trial, Strategies for TikTok Growth, Behind the Scenes on Limited Time Offers

Get ready for our December Community Calls! This month, learn how emerging brands are using social platforms to educate consumers with Chutni PUNCH and Fila Manila, how Dan-O’s viral TikTok videos transformed the brand from a struggling business to a social media sensation, and how to utilize limited time offerings to drive sales and velocity. All of our December 2023 calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Smart Social Media That Drives Trial and Product Education with Fila Manila and Chutni Punch

Date: Tuesday, December 12

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Sahithya Wintrich of Chutni Punch, Jake Deleon of Fila Manila, and the Multiply agency

Topic: Sahithya Wintrich of Chutni Punch wants to know how to use TikTok and other social platforms to educate consumers on her South Indian seasoning powders. We’ve enlisted Jake Deleon of Fila Manila to find out what’s worked for him so far, as well as members of the Multiply agency to dig into tactics and strategy.

Register Here

Dan-O’s TikTok Triumph: A Recipe for Social Media

Date: Thursday, December 14

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Dan from Dan-O’s Seasoning

Topic: Dan-O’s viral TikTok videos transformed the brand from a struggling business to a social media sensation. Learn the straightforward strategies behind Dan-O’s TikTok success and how it supported their online presence, proving that sometimes, a little creativity goes a long way.

Register Here

Behind the Scenes on Limited Time Offers (LTOs)

Date: Tuesday, December 19

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Oliver Buccicone, CEO of Michele’s Granola, and Lauren Shafer, Marketing Director of Michele’s Granola

Topic: Oliver Buccicone, CEO of Michele’s Granola, and Lauren Shafer, Marketing Director of Michele’s Granola, take us behind the scenes on LTOs. They’ll discuss the tough side of innovation including lifecycle management and smart sku rationalization to make room for new items. Plus, how LTOs can be a pipeline for core offerings, open doors, and increase your consumer base.

Register Here

Keep an eye on the calendar for upcoming shows, and find recordings of past calls here.

Plus, you can listen to Community Calls on-the-go with our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & NOSH, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About NOSH

NOSH covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services that are expanding rapidly due to interest in Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) products and businesses. The goal of NOSH is to become the leading source of informed, comprehensive coverage and context in regard to this growing community of businesses and the larger trends affecting it. NOSH is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.