Bing Beverage Unveils New Premium Look and Reduced Sugar Content

Denver, Colorado. — Bing Beverage Company is delighted to announce a complete brand refresh for its juice-based, energizing beverage line along with an improved formulation reducing added sugar content by over 50% in four of five varieties.

The colorful, sophisticated package visually communicates how Bing has successfully created a loyal following since their inception in 2006: the outstanding combination of bold fruit juices, intense natural fruit flavors and relevant multi-functional ingredients. The updated look will align with retailers’ desire for visually appealing products that readily stand out on store shelves providing clear differentiation from other beverage offerings.

“The modern design was created with our loyal consumers in mind, who tell us they’re devoted to Bing simply for the taste. Not many low calorie or zero calorie beverages can claim that.” said Susan Seckman, Vice President, and Co-Founder of Bing. “We used bright colors and playful fruit silhouettes to create a direct visual message that Bing is all about the fruit juice. Most consumers will also appreciate the lower added sugar content of over 50% in four of five varieties and more prominent functionality information. As a whole, the new package better communicates the reason Bing is an outstanding beverage – great taste, low calorie with the added benefits of energy-boosting and immune supporting functional ingredients.”

Bing’s fresh new look with lower added sugar formulations will be available in stores nationwide starting this August.

