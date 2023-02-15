Boxed Water Is Better Meets Rapid Growth With New Hires

HOLLAND, Mich.— Boxed Water Is Better– the industry leader and most sustainably packaged water alternative to single-use plastic bottles and aluminum cans – announced their concerted efforts of hiring over a dozen new additions to its Operations, Finance, Production and Sales and Marketing teams. This new influx of team members comes as a response to increased production and consumer demand for sustainable products.

“Last year we saw massive growth as we partnered with companies like Alaska Airlines, SoulCycle and CorePower,” explains Boxed Water Chief Revenue Officer, Robert Koenen. He continues, “We have some exciting partnerships to announce as we look forward into 2023. And we enthusiastically welcome new team members as we fortify all levels in the Boxed Water family. We are proud to reward our current rock stars as well.”

Prominent hires in several sectors signify a new chapter in the life and legacy of Boxed Water. These new additions include Kavita Shah as VP of Marketing, Rick Kulas as Director of Operations, Michelle DeBoer as the Production Planner and Julie Everett as ERP Analyst.

“I have always been passionate about supporting and growing sustainably-minded brands,” stated the new VP of Marketing, Kavita Shah. “Boxed Water’s mission to reduce consumer dependency on single-use plastic and aluminum makes me excited and proud to be part of the team. I look forward to contributing to the exciting initiatives slated for this year.”

Alongside these latest appointments, Boxed Water is especially building out their Sales and Marketing teams. New hires in these divisions include:

Lloyd Volk – Regional Sales Manager

Tanner Assimos – Key Account Manager

Ryan LaBerge – Key Account Manager

John Pinto IV – Key Account Manager

Chris Grestel- Key Account Manager

Alan Garcia – Area Sales Coordinator

Ty Evans – Area Sales Coordinator

Several internal promotions at Boxed Water are also worthy of a spotlight. Devin Brown was promoted to Regional Sales Director and Dillon Maag was promoted to District Sales Manager. In addition, Matthew Boccone was promoted to Area Sales Coordinator of Marketing while Mandy Cech was promoted to Director of E-commerce and Digital Marketing. “We strive to focus on career pathing and development so our teams continuously grow as leaders in the company,” continued Koenen.

This new restructuring comes as no surprise, as this year promises to be filled with more partnerships like the latest Jurassic Park Themed Carton Launch with Universal Studios and the continuation of cause-worthy social media campaigns (#BetterPlanet).

Boxed Water Is Better has seen increased brand success and acclaim as it has continued to meet consumer demand for sustainable, high-quality products. Each 92% plant-based box is 100% recyclable, refillable and BPA free. Even more, Boxed Water – a proud member of 1% For The Planet – takes every step to reduce their carbon footprint, including sourcing water from local suppliers and pledging to plant two trees with the National Forest Foundation for every social media post with the hashtag #BetterPlanet. So far, 1.4 million trees have been planted.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water’s cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/