CELSIUS Partners With Female NASCAR Driver Logan Miscura for 2023 ACRA Menards Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— Logan Misuraca announces she will be racing in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 63 Spraker/PCW Racing CELSIUS Essential Energy Chevrolet at superspeedways Daytona and Talladega.

Misuraca attended the Preseason ARCA Test at Daytona International Speedway January 13-14th. During the season, the Ilmor engine Chevrolet will be sponsored by CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink while embodying the brand’s mantra, “Live Fit”, staying energized all race weekend long.

Speaking on the sponsorship, CELSIUS VP of Marketing, Kyle Watson, added, “CELSIUS is thrilled to be the primary sponsor and Official Energy Drink of Logan Misuraca? for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season. We are excited to sponsor our first female driver in motorsports and help fuel Logan all season long as she crosses the finish line!”

CELSIUS is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy boosting ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives.

Logan’s first ARCA race of the year will take place at Daytona International Speedway on February 18th at 1:30 PM EST. Additionally, she will be racing the Talladega Superspeedway ARCA Race on April 22nd. Both races will be broadcasted on FS1.

Logan holds many accomplishments in her home state of Florida including New Smyrna Speedway 2020 ‘Champion’ and ‘Rookie of the Year’ in the pro late model series and atop 10 finish in the 2022 ARCA East Race at NSS.

Logan is very experienced with both superspeedways through her work with NASCAR Racing Experience where she gives ride-alongs to race fans and adrenaline seekers at speeds over 170 mph. Logan has recorded more than 20,000 laps at Daytona International Speedway. Spraker Racing has over 30 years of racing experience and has had major successes in the ARCA series with record making top 5 and top 10 finishes over the years. The team and Logan are looking forward to an exciting 2023 ARCA season.

