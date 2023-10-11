Crescent 9 THC Seltzer Now Available in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La.— Louisiana adults can now buy THC seltzer at their local grocery store. Many of Louisiana’s finest grocers, including Rouses Supermarkets, Canseco’s Market, Zuppardo’s, and Martin Wine & Spirits, are now offering Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, an increasingly popular alternative to alcohol.

“Crescent 9 has had an impressive launch in the Louisiana market,” said Christopher Noyes, Director of Sales at Wines Unlimited, a statewide alcohol distributor. “The local grocery channel has really embraced Crescent 9 and the THC drinks category, making it one of the fastest-growing products we’ve ever carried. It is clear that the market was excited to see a new product in the form of a THC beverage.”

Made with 6 mg of Delta-9 THC, 3 mg of CBD, and a splash of caffeine, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer provides euphoric and soothing effects that are perfect for socializing with friends or unwinding at home. Because it is made with hemp-derived cannabinoids and contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis, Crescent 9 is federally legal for adults to buy and use, without a prescription. It also meets all of Louisiana’s hemp regulations and is officially registered with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Crescent 9 THC Seltzer was released during Mardi Gras this year, and it became the official VIP sponsor of Bayou Boogaloo. Since then, it has been picked up by many of the most popular bars and music venues in the state, including Tipitina’s, The Howlin’ Wolf, The Boot, The Joy Theater, Maple Leaf Bar, and Carrollton Station.

The availability of Crescent 9 THC Seltzer in grocery stores has introduced it to many customers who are otherwise unfamiliar with cannabis products.

“Crescent 9 has been a great addition to our store, with consistently impressive sales since we started selling it,” said Joseph Zuppardo, owner of Zuppardo’s Family Market in Metairie. “In addition to offering a new beverage to our existing customers, Crescent 9 has also helped us attract new customers.”

The number of Louisiana vendors carrying Crescent 9 THC Seltzer is growing rapidly. Crescent 9 THC Seltzer is also available online at crescentcanna.com.

You must be 21 or older to purchase or consume Crescent 9 THC Seltzer. Consult your doctor before using any cannabis products if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.

For More Information:

https://www.crescentcanna.com/thc-drinks/