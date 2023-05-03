CrossFit Announces Partnerships with Jocko GO and Jock MÖLK

BOULDER, Colo.— CrossFit announced a new partnership with JOCKO FUEL that will see the brand’s JOCKO GO become the Official Energy Drink of the CrossFit Games and its JOCKO MÖLK as the Official Ready-to-Drink Protein Shake of the CrossFit Games.

“JOCKO FUEL is an exciting, emerging brand and the mindset of its audience aligns well with that of CrossFit athletes,” said Rob Vartan, VP of Global Partnerships for CrossFit. “Discipline, consistency and just getting after it are bedrocks for our shared communities and we’re looking forward to reaping the benefits of this partnership for many years to come.”

This strategic partnership will allow both brands to leverage each other’s unique history, world-class storytelling and life-changing products that positively impact lives. CrossFit will integrate JOCKO GO and JOCKO MÖLK the annual CrossFit Games season supporting its affiliates, athletes and spectators alike, featuring custom content, and unique experiential activations that add value for the entire CrossFit community.

“When I started making sports nutrition products, I set the highest possible standard. Only what you need. None of what you don’t. Healthy. Clean. Holding the line on quality, always. Since I’ve had my CrossFit affiliate for 15 years, I know our goals are aligned: helping people become stronger, faster, healthier, and better.” said Jocko Willink, Co-Owner of JOCKO FUEL. “JOCKO GO energy drink is truly good for you. It has ingredients to help your memory, help prevent mental fatigue and give you a solid energy kick. No sugar. No chemical preservatives. No crash. Our JOCKO MÖLK Protein shakes taste like dessert–but provide a quick 30 grams of protein. No sugar added. Naturally sweetened. Both drinks are great for CrossFit athletes, who push themselves to the max and need clean fuel to perform and recover.”

To hear more about the CrossFit partnership with Jocko Fuel, tune into the Jocko Podcast #284 with CrossFit’s Dave Castro on Wednesday, May 3 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT to hear Castro and Willink discuss the future of the two brands working together.

Willink has been a longtime subscriber to CrossFit methodology having opened his own CrossFit Affiliate gym, Victory MMA and Fitness, in 2007. The Jocko Podcast discusses discipline and leadership in business, war, relationships, and everyday life. Willink has always said that fitness is an integral part of improving all aspects of life. Willink believes that partnering with CrossFit is natural for Jocko Fuel– both with the purpose of helping people progress and get better.

JOCKO GO is engineered for anyone who wants to get after it in life. Pre-workout, pre-meeting, pre-test, pre-negotiation or pre-mission, JOCKO GO delivers real energy with zero crash. JOCKO GO is your force multiplier providing you with an extra cognitive and physical edge resulting in the energy needed to dominate. JOCKO GO contains an energizing nootropic and caffeine (95 mg) blend formulated to provide you with balanced energy. Born through many hours of research, development, and testing, it’s crafted in a synergistic manner to help support cerebral blood flow and protect brain cells and neurons.*

JOCKO MÖLK ready-to-drink protein shakes are designed and engineered with a blend of milk protein concentrate and calcium caseinate. Developed with 30 grams of grass-fed protein and 180 calories per serving, this blend is soy and hormone-free, and helps fuel muscle growth and recovery all day long. JOCKO MÖLK is sweetened with monk fruit and Reb-M with no added sugar, artificial sweeteners or colors and is KETO friendly.*

About Jocko FUEL

Headquartered in Jay, Maine, JOCKO FUEL, LLC., is a provider of a broad range of premium sports nutrition products. JOCKO FUEL was established in 2017 when decorated Navy SEAL, Jocko Willink, entered a partnership with CEO, Pete Roberts, and together they conceptualized the JOCKO FUEL brand. A year later, the product line was launched with the introduction of the first and all-time best-selling product, Joint Warfare. The Company’s product line has grown to include JOCKO GO energy drinks, JOCKO MÖLK protein drinks, and a diverse portfolio of sports nutrition products.

About CrossFit

In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world’s most effective program for improving health and performance through nutrition and exercise. CrossFit is the world’s leading provider of accredited, performance-based training courses and certifications and has more than 125,000 credentialed coaches across the world. The program can be scaled to welcome people of all ages and abilities, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit’s transformational benefits in more than 13,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also directs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth.

For More Information:

