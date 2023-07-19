Doctor D’s Unveils Brand Refresh, Cola & Root Beer Launch at Publix

Doctor D’s Sparkling Probiotic, makers of delicious and satisfying beverages that support a healthy gut, unveils a brand refresh and two new flavors, a true Cola and creamy Root Beer. The addition of these new flavors adds to the company’s growing line of probiotic beverages that offer fun, flavorful options with functional benefits.

Doctor D’s was founded by a health-conscious Colorado couple, Stuart Dimson and Susan MacLachlan, in 2013. They began by making Doctor D’s in their home, and soon after, sold it at the Boulder farmer’s market. The husband-and-wife team started with the mission to make digestive health accessible to everyone by creating an easy-to-drink, tasty, healthy beverage. Today, they create the same living probiotic drink in their family-owned and run facility in Louisville, Colorado.

Susan, Co-Founder & CMO, said of the refresh, “Our new branding is fun and colorful, but also represents our commitment to quality, authenticity and adaptation. It’s a modern look, designed to appeal to new consumers looking for healthy options that are flavorful. We added a founder photo to the design because we believe that customers should know where their products come from and who made them.”

Doctor D’s new Classic Cola and Root Beer flavors will be available exclusively at Publix starting in late July through September. “We’re so excited to launch our newest Classic Cola and Root Beer flavors at Publix, who have been such a great partner from the beginning. We are honored that Publix, such a trusted retailer, is the first to bring our new flavors to shoppers,” said Stuart, Co-Founder and CEO. “These two new flavors are a great way to switch out your sugary sodas and feel good about what you’re drinking.”

The new flavors are a natural extension of Doctor D’s existing line of beverages which includes the classic flavors available in 12 oz cans, Concord Grape, Crisp Apple, Tart Cherry, Ginger Brew, Pineapple and Tangerine–all flavored with pure, organic fruit juices. The result is a probiotic-rich, refreshing and delicious beverage that is accessible to all ages to enjoy. Doctor D’s is now sold nationwide and will be in 8,000 stores by summer’s end including Publix, Whole Foods, Meijers, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Raley’s and more. All Doctor D’s drinks are live-cultured, certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan.

Doctor D’s is here to make your life easier. We believe that you should be able to drink something tasty and fun AND feel good about it. That’s why we make drinks that are enjoyable enough to drink everyday. It’s kind of a no-brainer! Our drinks are different from other beverages because they taste a lot like soda yet offer real health benefits. Whether you’re enjoying the outdoors, or just chilling at home, pop open a can of Doctor D’s! Or maybe you’re looking for an afternoon treat? Crank up your favorite song, open up a can of Doctor D’s, to instantly make your day better. Wherever you’re headed bring some Doctor D’s along to keep you refreshed and feeling good!

https://www.doctordslive.com