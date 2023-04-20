FUL Foods Launches FULwater in the US

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— FUL Foods, an Amsterdam-based, food-tech startup creating a new category of environmentally efficient, functional nutrition, announces the launch of its first product to the U.S. market, FULwater, a naturally vibrant blue functional water. Led by a team of female entrepreneurs and passionate climate advocates, FUL Foods has developed a game-changing process that recycles CO2, while also transforming one of the most powerful sources of nutrition on Earth, spirulina, into a convenient, delicious ingredient for consumer foods and beverages.

FUL Foods is co-founded by Julia Streuli, a tech veteran with roots in Silicon Valley and nonprofits; Cristina Prat Taranilla, an engineer in the energy industry, specializing in decarbonization projects; and Sara Guaglio, an executive in the manufacturing industry with a background in law and finance. Collectively, they combined their passion for sustainability and innovation to make future-proof nutrition more widely accessible to consumers through food and beverage products that promote both planet and body renewal.

“Our first product, FULwater, highlights the benefits of our proprietary ingredient – FULBlue, which our scientists have transformed into this powerhouse beverage, a first of its kind spirulina product with no bitter aftertaste,” said Julia Streuli, FUL Foods CEO.

FULwater contains functional benefits like phycocyanin, known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, circulatory-boosting, immune-supportive and detoxification properties, which positions itself to successfully tap into the rapidly growing functional water category.

“Our production process was designed to consume CO2 and convert it into a rich source of nutrition. For every two tons of CO2 we use, our team produces one ton of nutrition,” said Cristina Prat Taranilla, FUL Foods CTO. “This ingredient is produced using fewer natural resources than almost any other source of nutrition on this planet, even plant-based staples like pea or soy, which require arable land, a limited, diminishing resource. We can grow on top of buildings or even in the desert,” said Sara Guaglio, FUL Foods COO.

FUL Foods’ spirulina nutrition grows without use of fertilizers or pesticides that cause harmful chemical runoff that often destroy natural water ecosystems. Through a closed-loop growing system, FUL Foods’ nutrition also uses limited fresh water, recycling 85% of the water that is then reused with the next cultivation.

Low calorie, vegan and non-GMO, FULwater’s daily Detox beverages ($23.00/6 pack) are one of the first shelf stable spirulina products to show up in retail, and made without artificial sweeteners. They are available now to order online with nationwide shipping in the U.S. and at select retailers in Los Angeles, including Erewhon. As the brand expands, they are also exploring retail and food service partners to integrate the ingredient into a variety of products, including smoothies, juices, and snacks.

