Greene Concepts Secures New Retail Distribution to Five Hundred Grocery Stores

MARION, N.C.— Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC: INKW) is pleased to announce it has finalized a retail and distribution agreement with Merchants Distributors (MDI) and Lowes Foods. Both entities will shelf and carry BE WATER’sTM new six-pack configurations throughout the Eastern U.S. with a reach of nearly 500 grocery outlets. Distribution to the new retailers occurs March through late-April.

The agreement includes 400 independent stores covered by MDI and 80+ Lowes Foods Stores throughout the region. 380 of the 650 MDI stores will utilize BE WATER planograms, a schematic tool used to plan a retail store layout. Planograms place special attention on product placement and displays, as well as point-of-sale locations.

Brian Adkins, Greene Concepts Sales Consultant, notes, “We have worked aggressively to achieve the first large-scale grocery distribution deal for BE WATER. MDI and Lowes Foods are fantastic partners and I am very pleased that they see the value in bringing on our BE WATER six-packs. It takes time to secure retail relationships and share with distributors and retailers the benefits of BE WATER and its appeal to consumers. We have been able to secure both accounts resulting in the aggressive movement of BE WATER production and distribution. This is a significant step forward for us all.”

Brian Adkins continues, “We have almost tripled Greene Concepts’ footprint of BE WATER throughout the country to bring the total store count of BE WATER to over 800 stores nationally. The availability of six-packs increases the entry point for consumers to purchase BE WATER at a reduced cost. Because of MDI and Lowes Foods, BE WATER will be seen and purchased by a larger audience before the end of April and I could not be happier for the company, our customers, and especially for Greene Concepts shareholders. Thank you for continuing to believe in us and in our progression together.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “The timing of these new distribution and retail deals coincides with the release of our new six-pack configuration which passed our sample tests and will come off the line in full production and begin reaching MDI and Lowes Foods stores in March with availability at each of their locations by the end of April. We are thrilled to have our BE WATER product line reach new audiences while vastly increasing our revenues and product reach. I would like to give a special thanks to Brian for making this happen and am blessed to have him as part of the Greene Concepts team. I also thank MDI, Lowes Foods, and their parent company Alex Lee for trusting us as a premium beverage supplier.”

About Merchants Distributors (MDI), LLC

Merchants Distributors (MDI) is a privately-owned wholesale grocery store distributor headquartered in Hickory, NC. MDI supplies over 600 retail food stores with food and non-food items in 12 Eastern states to include NC, SC, GA, TN, VA, AL, WV, OH, FL, PA, MD, and KY. MDI has been supplying retail supermarkets for over 90 years. In addition to full-service distribution to supermarkets in 12 East Coast states, MDI offers cold storage to manufacturers, provides digital services for retail, has a large format print facility, and exports to over 30 countries. The company has a strong customer focus and offers a variety of services to help their customers succeed.

About Lowes Foods, LLC

Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas with an annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. Lowes Foods operates independently while purchasing through MDI for their distribution. This also includes several Just$ave stores. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc.

About Alex Lee, Inc.

Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs nearly 10,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the Southeastern United States. In addition, Alex Lee is the parent company of Lowes Foods as well as Just$ave food stores in North Carolina. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

