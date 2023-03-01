Harmless Harvest Introduces Organic Coconut Water With Aloe Pulp

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Harmless Harvest, the leader in organic, plant-based coconut products, introduces Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water With Aloe Pulp, a hydrating, delicious addition to the brand’s wildly popular portfolio of organic coconut waters. Harnessing the benefits of both aloe vera and coconuts, Harmless Harvest’s new offering is an organic, no-sugar-added option in the rapidly expanding market of aloe-based functional beverages that are often laden with added sugars and artificial ingredients.

Building on the success of the brand’s Organic Coconut Water With Pulp debut in 2022, the new beverage contains no added sugar while still maintaining the refreshing straight-from-the-coconut taste Harmless Harvest is known for. Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water With Aloe Pulp offers a balance of soft, tender pieces of aloe combined with the brand’s iconic, taste-filled coconut water. Much like Harmless Harvest’s original coconut water products, Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water With Aloe Pulp turns pink naturally due to the liquid’s antioxidants interacting with light – a result of a proprietary non-thermal pasteurization process.

“The US happens to be one of the fastest growing markets for aloe-based beverages,” said Jake Qian, Vice President of Innovation at Harmless Harvest. “This insight, along with the fact that most aloe drinks that currently lead the category are loaded with added sugar, brought to light the clear whitespace. We’re confident that the benefits of aloe vera pulp coupled with Harmless Harvest’s great tasting organic coconut water base will excite our customers and address the demand for a better-for-you option in the functional beverage space.”

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water With Aloe Pulp:

Hydration from aloe vera pulp and naturally occurring electrolytes in coconuts/coconut water

0g added-sugar

Zero artificial flavors

Minimally processed coconut water to preserve refreshing taste

Certified Organic, Kosher & Fair For Life Trade Certified

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water With Aloe Pulp comes in a 100% recycled plastic bottle. All Harmless Harvest coconut water products are sold in rPET bottles as part of the brand’s commitment to implementing more sustainable packaging alternatives and moving toward zero waste to landfill with its coconuts as part of its mission.

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water With Aloe Pulp will be available at select Whole Foods Market locations across the US and in select national retailers starting this February 2023. Suggested retail price is $4.99 per 16 oz bottle.

About Harmless Harvest

Harmless Harvest makes delicious organic coconut-based products including coconut water, coconut-based beverages, and coconut-based yogurts. The brand was the first to launch a non-thermally pasteurized coconut water in the US, as well as the first coconut water to be Fair for Life certified. Harmless Harvest is committed to rigorous and independent standards for fair trade and social progress within its supply chain. It operates on an ecosystem-based approach, considering its impact from seed to shelf. True to its name, Harmless Harvest is an ever-evolving brand with the ultimate goal of doing minimal harm while making remarkable products.

