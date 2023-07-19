Hiyo Launches Nationwide

At the start of 2022, Hiyo’s organic social tonics began hitting the shelves at local, health-focused grocers in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin. Flash forward to July 2023, the brand has since quadrupled the amount of stores carrying their beverages, totaling more than 680 locations nationwide. Launching this month in both Sprouts Farmers Market and Wegmans Food Markets (a combined 430+ new locations), Hiyo’s swift expansion into national retail is making non-alcoholic options more readily accessible to sober-curious consumers across the country.

This huge move comes on the heels of the young brand’s most successful months in business, where Hiyo set a record for its highest day of online sales multiple times. Seeing major spikes in website traffic as a result of the growing trend for Amercians celebrating ‘dry’ months (or One Month Alcohol Abstinence Campaigns [‘OMACs’]1), Hiyo’s online business in January alone eclipsed its previous year tenfold Hiyo hopes its rapid growth into brick-and-mortar can inspire a new generation of booze-free drinkers to discover life never wasted.

“We’re on a mission to change the way the world drinks socially, and our rapid growth into retailers like Sprouts and Wegmans is a huge step towards achieving that goal. Offering healthy alternatives to alcohol has been a welcome change to society’s status quo and since we launched, our customers have been begging to find us in their favorite stores. With Hiyo now on shelves in hundreds of locations, we’re able to celebrate, uplift, and include this flourishing family of sober-curious drinkers throughout the U.S.”

– George Youmans, Hiyo Co-Founder + CRO

About Hiyo Non-Alcoholic Social Tonics

Hiyo’s booze-free, functional seltzers produce a delightful sensation called “the float,” which comes from all-natural, organic adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals like ashwagandha, L-theanine, lion’s mane, cordyceps, ginger, and turmeric. Their tonics come in three crave-able, fruit-forward flavors: Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, and Blackberry Lemon, giving drinkers everywhere a healthier way to unwind.

USDA Organic Certified

0% ABV

Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free

30 Calories

Prices:

Single Can (all flavors, in-store only) – $3.99 (suggested retail)

4-Pack (all flavors, in-store only) – $14.99 (suggested retail)

12-Pack Variety Pack (four cans per flavor, online only) – $44.99 (*the Hiyo best seller)

12- Pack Single Flavor (all flavors, online only) – $44.99

In addition to the regional and national chains populating their growing roster of stockists, Hiyo is also now available in many health-focused retailers and independent non-alcoholic shops across the U.S. that are leading the charge for sober curiosity in their own communities. Highlights include Erewhon (CA), Central Market (TX), Foxtrot (IL, TX, VA, DC), Bristol Farms (CA), and Lazy Acres (CA), along with The Vitamin Shoppe, Harmons Grocery (UT), Heinen’s Fine Foods (OH), New Seasons Market (OR, WA), and PCC Community Markets (WA), Boisson (NY, CA, FL), Generation NA (IN), Loren’s AF Beverages (IN), Herban Flow (FL), The New Bar (CA), Spirited Away (NY), and Marigold (MN).

For More Information:

https://drinkhiyo.com/