Honeydrop Launches New Line of Manuka Honey Infused Wellness Shots Online and in New York City

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Honeydrop, the leading provider of honey-infused beverages, is excited to announce the launch of their all-new line of wellness shots infused with Manuka honey. The new line of 2oz shots comes in four delicious flavors – Restore, Immunity, Boost, and Detox – each packed with a unique combination of functional ingredients. Manuka honey, which is native to New Zealand, is known for its exceptional antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It is a natural source of antioxidants, enzymes, and vitamins. Manuka Honey has been used for centuries to promote healing and boost the immune system.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new line of Manuka honey infused wellness shots,” said Andrew Lorig, CEO of Honeydrop. “We believe in the power of natural ingredients to promote health and wellness and are incredibly excited to share the benefits of Manuka honey with our customers.” Along with Honeydrop’s cold pressed lemonade line, this super functional offering of wellness shots are available on Honeydrop.com and are being sold by Gold Coast Distributors in New York City. “I have always been a fan of Honeydrop, both the product itself and their execution to market. I am proud to have them on board at Gold Coast,” said Mitch Suslak, President of Gold Coast Distributors.

The Restore shot contains Manuka honey, fresh ginger, lemon, cayenne, propolis and royal jelly to help soothe and rejuvenate the body. The Immunity shot contains Manuka honey, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and black pepper to kickstart the immune system. The Boost shot contains Manuka honey, matcha, ginger and cayenne to provide a natural energy boost. The Detox shot contains Manuka honey, fresh ginger, lemon and cayenne to help cleanse and purify the body.

Honeydrop’s new line of Manuka honey-infused wellness shots is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their overall health and well-being in a convenient and delicious way. Visit Honeydrop.com or contact Gold Coast Distribution in New York City to order yours today!

About Honeydrop, Inc.

Honeydrop is a lifestyle brand infusing the amazing benefits and incredible taste of honey into beverages and wellness products. Honeydrop is made with the highest quality ingredients with the goal of supporting your healthy lifestyle. Honeydrop’s cold-pressed lemonades are never heated, made with just a drop of raw honey, and contain just 4g of sugar & 16 calories per bottle. Honeydrop’s wellness shots contain a drop of Manuka honey and incredible ingredients like ginger, propolis, cayenne, matcha and turmeric and royal jelly. Additionally, we support our most important partner, the bee population, by providing funds from every bottle purchased to support our amazing friends at Honeylove.org.

About Gold Coast Distributors

Gold Coast Distributors is an independent distributor of natural and organic products operating in New York City for over 40 years. Gold Coast offers refrigerated distribution throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

For More Information:

https://honeydrop.com/