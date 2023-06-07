Introducing 100 Coconuts’ New Flavors: Pure Coconut Water + Mango and Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the fastest growing premium coconut water brand (SPINS), is ready to announce its highly anticipated line of refreshing and exquisite flavors set to excite consumers and the beverage industry this summer. With the perfect blend of all-natural ingredients, 100 Coconuts’ Pure Coconut Water with Mango and Pure Coconut Water with Pineapple continues to redefine and deliver an unrivaled hydration experience.

Crafted with unparalleled dedication to quality, the new flavors combine the purest Non-GMO coconut water with the fruity sweetness of mango and the fresh tang of pineapple. Embracing the essence of summertime bliss, 100 Coconuts + Mango and 100 Coconuts + Pineapple delivers on the refreshing fusion of flavors that was highly awaited by its consumers and demanded by its retailer partners.

100 Coconuts remains committed to nature’s finest ingredients. 100 Coconuts coconut water is sourced from only the finest handpicked coconuts from Vietnam, ensuring an unparalleled level of quality and purity. As a brand rooted in authenticity and committed to quality, 100 Coconuts coconut water is never from concentrate, non-GMO, and contains the perfect ratio of 90% coconut water and 10% all-natural fruit juice. This winning combination guarantees an exceptional taste profile that will surpass all expectations.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new flavors, Pure Coconut Water with Mango and Pineapple,” said Gregory Lowe III, the CEO of 100 Coconuts. “These refreshing combinations embody our commitment to providing consumers with a natural, healthy, and irresistibly delicious alternative to traditional beverages. We believe that our vibrant packaging and exquisite flavors will capture the hearts and palates of consumers, propelling 100 Coconuts to new heights of success.” Gregory Lowe III, concluded.

100 Coconuts is renowned for its vibrant and clean branding, mirroring the refreshing purity found within each can. The original Pure is currently available at selected Publix, HEB, Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe, GoPuff and Target locations, and new flavors will be available for sale direct to consumer on Amazon and the company’s website hoping to add new retailers by early summer.

“The launch of Pure Coconut Water + Mango and + Pineapple marks an exciting chapter in the journey of 100 Coconuts” Added Sherina Garcia, the CMO of 100 Coconuts. “As a new industry leader, we strive to deliver exceptional experiences that satisfy the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers. With the unparalleled combination of natural goodness and honest branding, 100 Coconuts is set to make a lasting impact on the beverage landscape this summer and beyond” Sherina Garcia, concluded.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water brand focused on bringing authentic stories to the world blending product and lifestyle. Designed in the US, and packaged Vietnam, in 100 Coconuts offers three varieties: Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut water + Mango and Pure coconut water + pineapple. Refreshingly packed with electrolytes, nutrients and naturally sweet 100 Coconuts is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold in retailers across the USA and online direct-to-consumer.

https://www.100coconuts.com