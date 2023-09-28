Jones Soda’s Cannabis Brand, Mary Jones, Now Available in Washington State

SEATTLE, Wash.— Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, announced its crossover cannabis brand Mary Jones is now available at dispensaries in Washington state. The award-winning THC craft soda features the same pure cane sugar recipes as mainline Jones, adapted for cannabis. The sodas are uniquely packaged and labeled for Washington in 12-and 16-ounce cans infused with 10mg or 100mg of THC respectively. Flavors include Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange & Cream, with additional releases planned for the future.

Seattle-based Jones Soda was among the first mainstream CPG brands to crossover into cannabis with its Mary Jones brand. Launched in 2022, Mary Jones first debuted in California, where it quickly soared in popularity among cannabis consumers and expanded to include THC- infused syrup. Based on this success, Mary Jones quickly followed this launch with plans to expand into Washington State, as well as into Michigan and Nevada. The arrival of Mary Jones products in Jones’ home state has been highly anticipated by local dispensaries and THC fans. Manufacturing and distribution in Washington are through CompCanna Inc., and Washington- licensed cannabis processor, Dogtown Pioneers, Inc.

“Washington is our home state. We have a deep connection to the community and market,” said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. “It has been a top priority to bring Mary Jones here and meet the local demand for our cannabis products. Our strong strategic partnerships with CompCanna, their best-in-class emulsion, and Dogtown Pioneers are a perfect fit for what we want to accomplish.”

“Washington was one of the first states to legalize cannabis in 2012 and ranks in the top 10 U.S. cannabis markets, with annual sales of roughly $1.5 billion in 2021 and a projected $2.5 billion in annual sales by 2025,” said Rodney Boast, director at CompCanna. “Jones Soda’s exceptional recognition in the state has driven enormous local demand for Mary Jones. It has uniquely positioned the brand for rapid expansion and success.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones Soda brand and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones’ mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

For More Information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seattles-jones-soda-brings-cannabis-brand-mary-jones-to-washington-state-301941482.html