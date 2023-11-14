Lipman Brothers to Distribute Flyers Cocktail Co.’s THC Cocktails in Tennessee

Flyers Cocktail Co. has partnered with Lipman Brothers to introduce its THC cocktails to the Tennessee market. Flyers now has the opportunity to be placed in up to 4,000 retailer locations in the middle, southeast and eastern regions of the state.

Introduced in 2021, Flyers is known for its THC-infused beverages designed to bridge the gap between non-alcoholic beverages and premium cocktail experiences, where sophisticated social drinking exists. Created by top-tier mixologist Ivy Mix, a James Beard Nominee, the brand features iconic tastes such as the Ol’ fashioned, Spritz, and Margarita, adding a unique spin to time-honored drink recipes. Their non-alcoholic choices have garnered recent “Best” mentions from Rolling Stone and Forbes. These flavors are available in convenient single cans or assorted party packs.

“We’re honored to be the first-ever hemp cocktail represented by Lipman Brothers, alongside their expansive portfolio of hemp brands,” said Lewie (Craig Lewis), Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Co.

For More Information:

https://drinkflyers.com/