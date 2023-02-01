Me & the Bees Lemonade Beelines it Into Over 50 Additional Retailers Across Midwest Thanks to Meijer and Pete’s Fresh Market

AUSTIN, Texas – Me & the Bees Lemonade, the woman and Black-owned lemonade company founded by teen social entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer when she was just four years old, is proud to count on Meijer and Pete’s Fresh Market as new points of distribution in the Midwest for its all-natural, 12 oz. lemonades.

Made with premium ingredients including honey as well as flaxseed, shoppers across the Midwest can enjoy a variety of flavors of the 12-ounce lemonades including:

Classic Lemonade – An homage to Mikaila’s Great Granny Helen’s recipe that inspired the company’s start, this old-fashioned classic strikes just the right sweet and tart balance.

Prickly Pear Lemonade – The cheerful addition of prickly pear cactus fruit will make taste buds hum, thanks to the aromas similar to a raspberry and watermelon combination.

Black Cherry Lemonade – The latest addition to the brand’s lemonade lineup blends ripe, black cherries with classic lemonade for a new flavor sensation.

“We invite shoppers to buzz over to the grab-and-go coolers at select Meijer locations or all Pete’s Fresh Markets to pick up our fun and functional lemonades and join us in our mission to help save the bees. Buy a bottle. Save a bee,” said Me & the Bees Lemonade founder and CEO Mikaila Ulmer. “Adding these additional points of distribution puts our product in more than 6,000 retailers across the country, a milestone with which we are super proud to kick off 2023!”

The certified minority-owned company continues to experience high growth from its humble beginnings ranking as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in the U.S. and the number one ready-to-drink lemonade growth brand in its category.

Always keeping its mission of saving the bees at the forefront, Me & the Bees Lemonade helps educate consumers about bees’ role in the ecosystem and the alarming decline in their populations. The company gives a percentage of its profits to Mikaila’s non-profit organization, the Healthy Hive Foundation, which is dedicated to increasing bee awareness and safe environments through research, education, and preservation.

A store locator, recipes and information about the company’s mission can be found at www.meandthebees.com or by reading Mikaila’s book, Bee Fearless, Dream Like a Kid, published by Penguin Random House in 2020.

About Me & the Bees Lemonade

In 2009, when Mikaila Ulmer found her Great Granny Helen’s flaxseed lemonade recipe in a 1940s family cookbook, she was excited to give it a try. In 14 years, what started as a lemonade stand in a front yard in Austin, Texas, has quickly grown to a national brand with distribution to all 50 U.S. states. The clean-label, shelf-stable lemonades contain no high-fructose corn syrup, no preservatives or additives, and are made with premium ingredients including U.S. Grade-A honey, real lemon juice, and flaxseed, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Me & the Bees can also be found nationally at Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, Natural Grocers, Target, Cost Plus World Market, and also at regional and local grocers such as Giant Eagle and Market District. Online, it can be purchased via Instacart, GoPuff and at www.meandthebees.com.

For More Information:

https://www.meandthebees.com/