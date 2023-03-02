Mela Water to Debut at Natural Products Expo West

Mela Water, a line of bold, crisp and naturally sweet watermelon water, is set to make a splashy debut at Natural Products Expo West in its backyard of Southern California, March 8-10th.

The Mela Water team will be hydrating showgoers in North Hall Level 100: Hot Products, Booth #N1107. The brand’s core offerings, Original Watermelon, Passionfruit, Pineapple and Ginger, are all electrolyte- and antioxidant-packed, plant-based, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Mela Water’s Expo West debut comes as Mela signs on with UNFI and Rainforest Distribution to increase its footprint across the U.S., tapping into the powerhouse distributors’ 30,000- and 3,000-strong retail networks, respectively. Through these partnerships, the brand will bring its ultra-hydrating core-to-can watermelon water to Tennessee, Illinois, Colorado, New York and other East Coast markets, joining existing core markets in Southern California, Texas, Washington, Arizona and San Francisco — just in time for the warmer months.

“This is the year Mela takes the industry by storm, from the halls of Expo West to retail shelves across the country,” said Dominic Purpura, CEO and founder of Mela Water. “From a distribution standpoint, we’re working with the best in the business, and looking forward to bringing the hydrating benefits of Mela Water to consumers from coast to coast, and everywhere in between.”

The latest from the brand builds on the momentum of last year’s banner growth — which culminated in Purpura competing at BevNet Live’s New Beverage Showdown, where Mela Water was one of the six finalists chosen from hundreds of submissions across the beverage industry.

According to SPINS data, Mela is bucking the industry trend, maintaining positive growth in the Natural (+18.8%), Convention (+32.4%) and Convenience (+27.5%) Channels despite the category’s typically slower growth during the colder months. At upscale supermarket Erewhon, one of the brand’s newest retail partners, Mela ranked #1 in units sold in the juice and smoothie category in its first two weeks on shelves.

In addition to availability across the nation in a growing number of retail stores, Mela Water’s four refreshing flavors are available on Amazon and for direct purchase via MelaWater.com.

About Mela Water

Harnessing the hydrating power of watermelons, Mela Water is a brand of bold, crisp and naturally sweet watermelon water, made with real fruit and no added sugars, for a refreshingly tropical sip anytime, anywhere. Led by a team of experienced CPG trailblazers, Mela sources its watermelons from the world’s most exotic locations, extracting straight from the juicy red cores to the can.

Mela Water’s four refreshing flavors – Original Watermelon, Passionfruit, Pineapple and Ginger – are plant-based, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified, and are available in 11.15 oz cans, in 12-packs at a SRP of $33.99 via MelaWater.com and Amazon, shipping nationwide. Individual cans are currently available in more than 1,500 stores in California 3,000 stores nationwide, reaching across 10 states, and quickly growing to more.

1. Period Ending 1/29/23 Natural, Conventional and Convenience Channel Performances – 24 WK vs. Prior Period (Total US, Total Product Library, SS Juices – SS Coconut & Plant Water)

https://melawater.com/