Melissa Traverse (Re)Joins the BevNET Team as the Director of Community

The BevNET team is growing! Today we welcome a familiar face to our full-time staff. Melissa Traverse, a former BevNET colleague who rejoined the team as the Director of Community to take the lead on engagement with our growing community. Melissa joins us with experience in empowering food and beverage entrepreneurs to grow, previously holding positions at Whole Foods Market, The Modern Pod Co, Rodeo CPG, and Hot Bread Kitchen. She holds a BA from Emerson College in Writing, Literature & Publishing.

Melissa will serve as the starting point for new initiatives focused on nurturing and growing our Insider community. She will use her expertise to create new content that will serve the food and beverage leaders who look to us for actionable advice, innovative solutions, and industry news.

Stay tuned for what’s to come from our newest team member.