NERD Focus Expands New York Metro Area Footprint with Cool River Retail Distribution Deal

NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – announced an exclusive distribution deal with Cool River Beverages LLC to handle distribution of the brand into over five thousand retail outlets in the Metro New York City marketplace.

Commencing this month, NERD Focus’ flagship nootropics-infused Green Original accompanied by the Blue Zero Calorie variant will be distributed to retailers across the state, including in convenience stores, bodegas, and grocers, marking another expansion on the footprint of growth in Texas and New Jersey.

“Sales of NERD Focus in the NY/NJ metropolitan market have soared this year,” says Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista. He continues, “The deal with Cool River allows us to tap into its network of retailers to bring New Yorkers more of the functional energy drink they know and love.”

“Nootropic-infused drinks keep rising in popularity and paired with health & wellness trends, makes this the perfect recipe for NERD Focus to succeed in the New York metro area,” said Anthony Yanez, Director of Sales for Cool River Beverages.

The focus drink is currently available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers a smarter and safer alternative to traditional energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with vitamins and natural ingredients. The proprietary formula aims to aid mental acuity for those that need it most – from college students to healthcare workers to professional athletes.

About Cool River Beverages LLC

Cool River Beverages’ management has long standing relationships with retailers in all channels of trade in the Metro New York City marketplace that are being leveraged to build a robust DSD distribution network of beverage products.

About NERD Focus

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERDTM became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.

For More Information:

https://nerdfocus.com/