NERD Focus Named Official Energy Drink of Devils, Prudential Center

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with the nootropics infused energy drink and New Jersey-based company, NERD Focus. As part of their partnership, NERD Focus will be the presenting partner of the energetic in-arena activation at all Devils’ home games, the T-Shirt Toss, where Devils’ Woo Crew will throw co-branded t-shirts to thousands of screaming Devils fans.

NERD Focus will also be the presenting partner of “Devil in Focus”, which will launch across the Devils’ social platforms as a part of the partnership, providing fans with the opportunity to vote for which player they want to see spotlighted during a segment of the Devils’ Pre-Game Live Show. The feature will cover recent highlights of the selected player, hosted by Devils’ Reporter Catherine Bogart.

To kick-off their partnership, NERD Focus will be hosting a sweepstakes this March giving four lucky Devils fans a chance to win tickets for them and a guest to the newly renovated NERD Focus suite at Prudential Center when the Devils host their cross town rivals the New York Rangers on March 30th.

“As a New Jersey based company, we couldn’t be more proud and excited to be partnering with New Jersey’s home team, the Devils, and Prudential Center, one of the top ranked venues in the country. This partnership sets the stage for our full launch of NERD Focus in the New Jersey/New York area over the next couple of months”, says Beverage USA Co-Founder Rocco LaVista. “The Devils’ energetic style of play and the focus they show on the ice epitomizes who NERD Focus is as a brand. We are really looking forward to enhancing the fan experience through some of the interactive features that we put in place”

“We’re excited to partner with a New Jersey-based energy drink company to enhance the atmosphere at Prudential Center and during Devils home games,” said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activations, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “Having NERD Focus on board to provide the opportunity to amp up the crowd and create unique experiences for fans is a great addition to our in-arena experience.”

NERD Focus specialty cocktail, the Electric Screwdriver, will be available for purchase throughout Prudential Center at all events. NERD Focus will activate at select Devils’ home games during the regular season and tonight, February 9th, fans will have the opportunity to sample their product on the main concourse. NERD Focus will receive a digitally enhanced dasher board advertisement during away games, digital signage throughout Prudential Center, hospitality, and retail marketing.

About NERD

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.

For More Information:

https://www.nhl.com/devils/news/nerd-focus-named-official-energy-drink-of-devils-prudential-center/c-340848964