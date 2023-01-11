Non-Alcoholic Spirits Brand Aplós Releases Arise

Functional non-alcoholic spirits brand Aplós announces the launch of its first new spirit, Aplós Arise.

Aplós Arise is infused with a proprietary blend of adaptogens and crafted for moments of revelry. Arise acts as a counterpart to the signature Aplós Calme, infused with broad-spectrum hemp and crafted for moments of unwind.

With the launch of Arise, Aplós is one step closer to building the bar of the future by crafting an innovative portfolio of functional, non-alcoholic spirits designed to replicate the ritual of cocktail drinking. Both spirits were created in collaboration with award-winning mixologist Lynnette Marrero (James Beard Honoree and founder of Speed Rack).

To support the new spirit launch and further accelerate its growth, Aplós will expand beyond its DTC success launching in the wholesale channel alongside new partners this year – Aplós will launch in California and Washington with partner Winebow in January 2023, and launch in New York alongside Boisson in Q1 2023.

For the wholesale expansion, the team has brought on seasoned sales and operations leads, Head of Sales Moxy Castro (formerly Charbay Distillery and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits) and Head of Operation Andy Brooks (formerly Unilever), who will accelerate a multi-year strategy to build the world’s next premium spirit for a new era of drinking.

According to a 2021 NielsenIQ report, 22% of all adults are trying to reduce their alcohol intake which follows Aplós’ hypothesis that a majority of their customers are choosing to drink less (versus cutting out alcohol altogether), creating a much larger market share to go after. Aplós has a deep data-driven consumer understanding, which shows 87% of their customers still drink alcohol, they just want to drink less and the brand is ripe for capitalizing as consumers reach for alternative ways of imbibing.

