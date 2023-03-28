nutpods Expands Its Sweetened Creamer Line with Launch of New Flavor: White Chocolate

BELLEVUE, Wash.— On the heels of announcing its first ever ready-to-drink Creamy Cold Brew line, the popular celebrity favorite, plant-based coffee creamer brand, nutpods, announces its newest creamer flavor: zero-sugar sweetened White Chocolate.

nutpods zero-sugar sweetened White Chocolate is now available for $14.95 for a 3-pack online and can be purchased at nutpods.com or Amazon and in select national retailers.

“The white chocolate mocha is a fan favorite drink at coffee shops across the country and has been on our radar for a while,” says nutpods Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Coyle. “Creating a zero-sugar version however was challenging, as sugary cacao butter is a defining flavor in white chocolate.”

He continues, “With this launch we now have two chocolate flavors: unsweetened Classic Chocolate and zero-sugar sweetened White Chocolate.”

Over the past decade, nutpods has gained a cult following for providing creative dairy-free and zero-sugar creamers and barista oakmilk options for your morning cup of joe. With only 10 calories and zero grams of sugar per serving, White Chocolate will continue to up the ante on offering a better-for-you creamer option for however you coffee.

Like all nutpods creamers, White Chocolate pairs best with medium to dark roast coffees

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero-sugar coffee creamers, barista milks and now creamy cold brews to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

For More Information:

https://www.nutpods.com/collections/almond-coconut-creamers/products/sweetened-white-chocolate