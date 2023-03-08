Organic Valley Unveils New Product Packaging with a Bold, Refreshed Design

LA FARGE, Wis.— Organic Valley announced the launch of its new product packaging with a bright, modern design that focuses on communicating its brand story and point of differentiation: Ethically sourced products from small family farms and the cooperative’s definition of what that means to consumers across the country.

“As a farmer-owned cooperative founded in 1988, we believe it’s essential to evolve with our consumers, and that includes the product packaging and marketing we do to build and support a market for small organic family farms,” said Jaclyn Cardin, Organic Valley Chief Brand Officer. “Our new product packaging was specifically designed around the core values that make us unique and resonate with consumers. More importantly, people should know that every product purchase makes a huge difference in supporting and saving small family farms.”

Organic Valley partnered with award-winning, Boulder-based, branding agency, Moxie Sozo, to create the new packaging. The design concept, affectionately called, “Nowstalgia,” features modern illustrations that connect an idealized past with the clean, contemporary present, and focuses on attributes that are important to both the brand and consumers. The logo has also been revised to fit the new designs, and many products will feature a QR code that shows consumers the positive impact from their purchase. The new design also showcases the key values this farmer-owned cooperative has always believed, like pasture-raised dairy and never using antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs on their farms.

“Organic Valley challenged us to develop a new packaging design and system that combines consumer trends with the brand’s unique mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms,” said Derek Springston, Chief Creative Officer at Moxie Sozo. “Keeping those priorities in mind and knowing 73% of consumers enjoy things that remind them of their past,* we were excited that the final ‘Nowstalgia’ design really brought everything together. It captures the wholesomeness that comes from simpler times alongside the mindfulness and excitement of today. Who wouldn’t want the best of the past and the present?”

The new Organic Valley product packaging will roll out across the product portfolio in 2023 and continue into 2024. The new contemporary design can be found on store shelves now with Organic Valley Pasture-Raised Eggs, Organic Valley Free-Range Eggs, as well as Organic Valley Whole Milk, Reduced Fat 2% Milk, Lowfat 1% Milk, and Fat Free Skim Milk in gallon and half gallon options. And while the outside product packaging has changed, the same, high-quality organic products that consumers have come to expect and love from Organic Valley remain the same.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand’s products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative’s own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms.

