Perfect Hydration Locks New Agreements With Columbia Distributing, Jacksons Convenience, Shoprite and More

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, a brand on a mission to offer athletes and active people better hydration with refreshing alkaline water in sustainable packaging, announces a new partnership with Columbia Distributing, one of the Northwest’s top beverage distributors. In addition to Columbia, Perfect Hydration is also now available through new wholesaler and distributor partners including Norman Distribution, Eagle Distribution, First Class Vending, and more that have helped the brand expand into new channels and geographies since the start of 2023.

The functional beverage category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2025 (source: Research and Markets). What’s more, alkaline water is the fastest growing subsegment in the booming water category. Perfect Hydration answers this market demand with a 9.5+ pH level, which can help counteract the harmful effects of acidity in the diet and can support faster hydration for athletes. With increased availability in a diverse set of channels and locations, Perfect Hydration is becoming more widely available for shoppers to purchase no matter what geography or store format they favor.

“Distribution growth is a key strategic focus for our brand and I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished in this first half of 2023,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Perfect Hydration. “We didn’t get here by accident – our team is diligently building out our DSD, wholesale, direct, broadline, eComm and retail networks. We are committed to providing the industry with sustainable, functional, consistently available, profitable products that meet shopper demand, and it’s this mindset and momentum that will continue to propel us forward.”

Perfect Hydration is also now available through Jetro and has been placed in key regional retail locations, with new and expanded accounts including Central Market (TX), Jacksons convenience stores, Royal Farms, Food Depot, Road Ranger, Star Stop, Shoprite, Nexcom vending, and many more. These join Perfect Hydration’s current retail partners including Kroger, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, CVS, Festival Foods, Woodman’s, and more.

This growth is occurring as Perfect Hydration fulfills its mission to conveniently provide shoppers with more sustainable water options. In fact, the brand is working toward a goal to reduce the production of virgin plastic bottles by 55 million units this year. The brand’s line of 9.5+ pH, supercharged alkaline water is produced exclusively in 100% post-consumer recycled PET-1 (rPET) bottles and infinitely recyclable aluminum cans. Additionally, every drop of Perfect Hydration water comes from sources right here in the USA, rather than foreign springs or watersheds. The use of domestic water supplies eliminates global overseas transportation, which reduces Perfect Hydration’s carbon emissions compared to other brands.

About Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is elevating the water industry with 9x purified, domestically sourced, refreshing alkaline water available exclusively in recyclable and recycled packaging. Every drop goes through a proprietary filtration and alkalizing process, resulting in a unique blend of electrolyte minerals and a 9.5+ pH (for reference, most other bottled waters only have a 7 pH), without the addition of sodium or chlorine. Perfect Hydration is committed to providing the finest water in better packages so we can sip crisp, refreshing water without sacrificing the health of our planet.

For More Information:

https://perfect-hydration.com/