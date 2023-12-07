Su Casa Mezcal Continues Its Rapid Expansion

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Su Casa Mezcal – one of the fastest-growing brands in the increasingly popular mezcal category – continues its national roll-out by launching in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, which join New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois and Florida as the first states to offer Su Casa since its inception earlier this year. Su Casa Mezcal is now available in hundreds of retail stores, bars, restaurants, hotels, airports and stadiums in eight states with more on the way. Through online sales, the brand is available in more than 30 states.

Fueled by a rising demand for mezcal and tequila (mezcal is the fastest-growing liquor category in the U.S.), Su Casa has experienced unprecedented growth in its first six months.

Recent Su Casa achievements:

Growth rate of more than 237% in first six months.

Surpassed dozens of established mezcals to become a top-selling brand in the category in just six months.

Ninety-two percent of volume comes from printed cocktail menus in New York – a feat that even many of the world’s best-known brands cannot claim .

New York locations include TAO Group, Catch Hospitality Group, Moxy Hotels, ESME Hotel, Scarpetta Restaurants and the iconic Dante NYC (#1 on The World’s 50 Best Bars list) to name just a few.

Florida’s Disneyland to offer Su Casa in all the park’s dining and beverage locations.

The nation’s hottest establishments continue to add Su Casa Mezcal to their cocktail lists including Miami’s Setai Hotel, Chicago’s Bodega and Los Angeles’ Catch and Catch Steak.

Su Casa Mezcal has signed on with four new retailer chains:

Wegmans Food Markets (110 stores along the east coast).

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (more than 120 stores in Florida).

Binny’s Beverage Depot (45 Illinois locations).

BevMax (more than 20 locations primarily in Connecticut).

New chains join previously announced retailers BevMo, GoPuff and BuyRite.

“The response that Su Casa has generated from the on-premise market in such a short amount of time has been impressive,” said David Drucker, Executive Vice President of Sales, Empire Merchants, New York’s premier wine and spirits distributor. “The most prestigious accounts in New York City have been ordering – and re-ordering – Su Casa at record rates. A brand-new product encountering this level of success so quickly is something we rarely see in this business.”

New Director of Retail, Justin Brown

Su Casa’s new retailer deals coincide with the appointment of Justin Brown as Director of Retail. With more than 15 years in the beverage industry, Justin has received nationwide attention for his ability to secure retail space for up-and-coming brands. Justin was Vice President of Sales for Que Onda Beverage and launched Onda Tequila Seltzer in 34 states in just two years. In addition, as Vice President of Sales for Cutwater Spirits, Justin was instrumental in the company’s sale to Anheuser-Busch in 2019.

“As everyone in our business knows, Justin is THE guy when it comes to landing shelf space for beverage brands,” said Joey Angelo, founder of Su Casa Mezcal. “His accomplishments in this space are remarkable and it’s a major coup for Su Casa to have him on our team. His contributions have already been extremely impactful and we’re very excited about what’s to come.”

“As someone who follows this space very closely, it was clear to me that Su Casa had the potential to break open this red-hot mezcal category – from its unique, attention-grabbing design to its memorable name,” said Justin Brown. “Based on its initial sales and the brand’s growing buzz, Su Casa has proven that it’s living up to that potential, and I couldn’t be happier to join the team and help take Su Casa Mezcal to the next level.”

About Su Casa Mezcal

Su Casa Mezcal is based on a recipe that originated in the early 1940s in Mexico when Jose Garcia began harvesting the espadin agave plant that lends mezcal its unique character and flavor. With its unmistakable custom blue bottle, Su Casa Mezcal is a premium spirit hand-crafted with simple, natural ingredients to deliver the taste and essence of Mexico’s natural wonders. To date, Su Casa Mezcal is the only brand imported into the U.S. by the Garcia family. Now, more than 80 years after Jose created his first batch, the makers of Su Casa Mezcal invite you to share in this ongoing tradition, from their house to yours.

For More Information:

https://www.sucasamezcal.com