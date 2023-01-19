Sunwink Continues to Expand Footprint at Target With Launch of Digestion Powder Line

Sunwink, the female-founded plant-powered beverage company, announces the launch of two new digestion powder flavors at Target: the fan-favorite Detox Greens, and newly launched Citrus Lime Prebiotic flavor making its debut in the powder aisles this year. Sunwink continues its rapid growth with national expansion of its Superfood Powders at Albertsons and Safeway stores across the country.

“We have seen incredible success on our Digestion Powder line and we are excited to bring this to Target and Albertsons nationwide”, says Jordan Schenck, Co-Founder of Sunwink. “It is clear that consumers are looking for healthier and cleaner options when it comes to supporting their digestion. We are here to lead this in the powders space.”

Sunwink’s new Citrus Lime Prebiotic powder boasts a good source of daily fiber and juicy flavor without using fake sweeteners and artificial ingredients. The Detox Greens powder offers a daily serving of vegetables with ingredients like celery, spirulina and spinach to aid with debloating and detoxifying. These flavors are more affordable than going to a juice bar and can easily mix in water.

Since Sunwink first launched the powder line in 2021, the brand has grown the powder line into a multi-million dollar business. In 2022, Sunwink’s powders sold out in retailers and on Amazon several times and on the heels of continuous retail expansion, Sunwink anticipates 200% growth for powders in 2023.

Sunwink launched as a beverage brand in 2019 and quickly became a cult favorite at health stores and supermarkets. Since then, the company has rapidly expanded its product line to incorporate powders and grown its retail footprint to over 5,000 stores nationwide. In 2022, Sunwink became a certified B-Corp company, demonstrating the brand’s ability to meet the highest standard of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. In only 3 years, the brand has donated over $300k to nonprofit organizations.

The Citrus Lime Prebiotic and Detox Greens powders are now available for $23.99 per powder at select Target locations across the U.S. Sunwink’s full product collection of Superfood Tonics and Powders are available at Sunwink.com and Amazon in addition to various grocery stores across the country.

