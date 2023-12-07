The New Bar Will Triple Its Nonalcoholic Retail Footprint with New West Hollywood and San Francisco Stores Opening Early 2024

The New Bar, which opened its tiny-but-mighty Venice Beach retail shop and online marketplace in July 2022, announces plans to expand its brick-and-mortar business across California. The company will enter two new markets by Q1; the first being in West Hollywood (8363 West 3rd Street), the brand’s second Los Angeles-area storefront, opening as early as January 2024. The second lease is in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood (2181 Union Street). Set to open its doors by early spring, San Francisco is an entirely new market for The New Bar.

As the nonalcoholic category continues to gain momentum, The New Bar founder Brianda Gonzalez has shown rapid growth in her own right. In her first year of business, Gonzalez helped take alcohol-free drinks mainstream by becoming the first nonalcoholic partner of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, launched a loyalty and subscription program, and now announces plans to triple her storefront in 2024.

“As we approached expanding our California footprint, we dove into our brand insights to identify where demand and strong brand awareness came together. The new locations feature excellent brand-aligned neighbors that enable The New Bar to show up in high-traffic areas where the customer is looking for a curated selection of alcohol-free drinks,” states The New Bar Founder and CEO Brianda Gonzalez. “Given the progress we’ve made in LA in such a short time, we’re excited to keep building on the brand momentum here and across California before expanding out of state.”

The West Hollywood and Cow Hollow shops will offer the same vetted selection of alcohol-free drinks, rotating daily tastings and community events that help to make nonalcoholic options more approachable. Customers will also notice a continuation of The New Bar’s modern design concept and the punchy red color palette dreamt up by Gonzalez.

The New Bar enlisted Retail by Mona to connect with real estate representation in the markets of interest. The West Hollywood lease was facilitated through Carly Geller from Newmark Group. In San Francisco, Noah Snyder from Creative Space coordinated the lease.

