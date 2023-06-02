This Week’s New Products: Summer-inspired Iced Teas, Plus Bubblicious Energy

In this week’s new products roundup, Heywell collaborates with convenience store chain Foxtrot to create a new Cherry Limeade flavor, GNC drops its first hydration and performance product and Swoon and Splenda get into the summer spirit with new iced tea launches.

GHOST

Lifestyle brand GHOST is celebrating its seventh birthday with a new energy drink flavor, BUBBLICIOUS Cotton Candy. Like the rest of the brand’s energy drink line, each 16 oz. can of BUBBLICIOUS Cotton Candy packs 200mg of caffeine and has zero grams of sugar. The LTO will be exclusive to Kroger for 90 days in addition to hitting GNC shelves in the specialty space. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.

Heywell x Foxtrot

Functional sparkling water maker Heywell has teamed up with modern convenience store chain Foxtrot to launch its newest innovation, Cherry Limeade. Available exclusively at the retailer throughout the summer, the drink is boosted by ashwagandha and ginseng for mood support and lemon balm and L-theanine for stress support. Each can has 15 calories and just 2 grams of sugar. For more information, visit livingheywell.com.

Lone Tree

With more and more consumers joining the sober curious movement, Lone Tree Brewing has announced the debut of Ufloric – a hopped, hemp-infused, non-alcoholic sparkling water. Available in three flavors at launch – Naked, Citrus and Berry – the drink “boasts an earthy aroma reminiscent of fresh-cut grass and hop and fruit flavors,” according to the brand. Lone Tree Brewing’s Ufloric line is now available at select retailers across Colorado. For more information, visit radcraftbeer.com.

Wildwonder

Wildwonder has expanded its lineup of prebiotic and probiotic beverages with the addition of Pineapple Paradise. The new offering joins the brand’s existing flavor lineup consisting of Guava Rose, Mango Gold Peach Ginger and Strawberry Passion. Each 12 oz. can contains one billion live probiotics, 5 grams of prebiotic fiber, 6 grams of sugar and 35 calories. Wildwonder Pineapple Paradise is available via the brand’s website for $42 per 12-pack as well as at Sprouts stores nationwide. For more information, visit drinkwildwonder.com.

Splenda

Splenda has made its first foray into the drink mix category with the release of Splenda Peel & Pour Zero Calorie Drink Mix. Available in four flavors at launch – Pink Lemonade, Sweet Tea, Fruit Punch and Peach Mango – each pod of the concentrated drink mix is designed to be poured into two quarts of water. Splenda Peel & Pour Drink Mix is available in 6-count packages for a SRP of $6.99. For more information, visit splenda.com.

GNC

GNC has dropped its first hydration and performance product, GNC AMP Amplified Hydration. The enhanced electrolyte mix is designed to support hydration, recovery and multi-action digestion, the brand claims. The first drop, currently available online and at GNC stores, features seasonal flavors Acai Berry, Tropical Punch and Lemon Lime. For more information, visit gnc.com.

Swoon

Just in time for summer, lemonade and iced tea brand Swoon has announced the release of two new products, Lemon Iced Tea and Raspberry Iced Tea. Like the rest of the brand’s portfolio, the new monk fruit-sweetened offerings offer zero-sugar takes on old favorites. Swoon Lemon Iced Tea and Raspberry Iced Tea are slated to make their debut on June 20. For more information, visit tasteswoon.com.