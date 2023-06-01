wildwonder Launches New Pineapple Paradise Prebiotic + Probiotic Sparkling Drink

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Wildwonder, the AAPI founded brand behind the world’s first sparkling prebiotic + probiotic beverage for gut health, is adding a fun, new flavor to the mix this June in time for pool days, beach trips, and everyday summer adventures. Pineapple Paradise brings a tangy taste of the tropics exclusively to Sprouts stores across the country, in addition to wildwonder.com.

“The refreshing mix of pineapple and tangerine juice, Szechuan peppercorn, and cinnamon makes Pineapple Paradise our boldest flavor yet,” said Rosa Li, founder of wildwonder. “Our new pineapple flavor is our latest innovation that’s inspired by my Chinese heritage and reimagined with the fresh fruit flavor of a California produce stand. We expect Pineapple Paradise to quickly become one of our most popular flavors.”

Pineapple Paradise joins the existing mix of big fruit flavors seen on Shark Tank, including Guava Rose, Mango Gold, Peach Ginger, and Strawberry Passion. Like all other wildwonder sparkling drinks, Pineapple Paradise is an effervescent, lightly carbonated remedy for gut and immune health. Every flavor contains one billion live probiotics, five grams of prebiotic fiber, only six grams of sugar, and 35 calories. wildwonder is caffeine free, vegan, USDA organic, Kosher certified, and non-GMO.

Pineapple Paradise is rolling out onto store shelves throughout June exclusively at Sprouts as well as on drinkwildwonder.com.

About wildwonder

Inspired by the healing tonics founder Rosa Li’s grandma brewed for her, wildwonder is rooted in culture and tastes like a California produce stand. Every can combines gut healing superfoods and herbal wisdom with whimsical flavors. All wildwonder beverages are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, caffeine free, and USDA organic, containing one billion live probiotics and five grams of prebiotic fiber with only six grams of sugar and 35 calories. Five percent of profits from every drink goes towards empowering women and marginalized communities. wildwonder can be found in grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Erewhon Market, select Target locations, in addition to online via Amazon and drinkwildwonder.com.

https://drinkwildwonder.com/products/pineapple-paradise