Wize Tea Unveils Boldly Balanced Rebrand

In a world dominated by extremes, Wize Tea Challenges the status quo with the launch of its groundbreaking rebrand, embracing the mantra of “Wize. Boldly Balanced.”

Amidst the dichotomy of overly sweet or bland, hyper-caffeinated or caffeine-free beverages, Wize emerges as the champion of balance. Their meticulously crafted Sparkling Iced Teas embody the perfect equilibrium of refreshing flavor, sweetness, and caffeine. With just 4g of cane sugar, 20 calories, and a modest 35 mg of caffeine, Wize is the embodiment of balance in every can.

Wize goes beyond just taste – it is a beacon of sustainability for your body as well as future proofing farming communities. Since 2020, Wize has removed over 19 tonnes of sugar from the North American diet by selling their great tasting low sugar iced teas. At the same time, they’ve also created over 100,000 hours of off-season employment for seasonal farmers on their co-founder’s farm in Nicaragua.

By upcycling antioxidant-rich coffee leaves typically discarded during the 9-month coffee off-season and handcrafting them with traditional tea techniques, Wize achieves a uniquely smooth taste and also supports farmers by providing income when they need it most. Without the need for artificial sweeteners or excessive sugar, Wize represents a lifestyle choice that champions real, positive choices in a world often tainted by artificiality. Wize is a celebration of genuine flavor and mindful choices for all.

“Wize Tea’s new evolution emphasizes our ethical commitment to providing high-quality, low-sugar beverages without artificial sweeteners. Now people can enjoy truly healthy refreshments without compromising on taste and directly support farmers at the same time. Everyone wins, and that’s part of what being Boldy Balanced means.”

– Max Rivest, CEO

Teaming up with the accomplished team at PS&Co Brand Studio and their sister fund Ethical Food Group has brought a strategic edge to Wize’s next evolution. Their collective expertise in crafting compelling brand narratives seamlessly complements the artistic flair of Chairman Ting. Renowned for his illustrative creativity, Ting has designed a captivating collection of characters that brings a sense of fun to Wize’s new packaging and elevates the overall branding. The partnership with Ting also marks a continuation of their enduring friendship, previously celebrated in the Limited Edition Billion Buns Collection. The combined efforts of PS&Co, EFG, and Chairman Ting have played a pivotal role in shaping the bold and balanced identity that defines Wize Tea’s exciting new chapter, reflecting their dedication, hard work, and creative excellence.

About Wize Tea

Wize Tea, Based in Vancouver, BC, is a pioneering beverage brand known for its low sugar, lightly caffeinated sparkling iced teas made from upcycled coffee leaves. Founded by Max Rivest, Arnaud Petitvallet, and Enrique Ferrufino, the brand is dedicated to sustainability for consumers and farmers alike by creating healthy beverages that foster year-round employment.

For More Information:

https://drinkwize.com/