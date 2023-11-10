Yes! Apples and AVEC Debut Fuji Apple & Cardamom Sparkling Beverage

November 8, 2023, Glemont, N.Y.: Yes! Apples, the network of 50+ New York-based family farms that grow and sell 20+ high-quality apple varieties with roots in the apple business since 1919, partners with AVEC, the New York City-based makers of all-natural, sparkling drinks and mixers. Together, they are releasing an apple sparkling beverage –– Fuji Apple & Cardamom –– crafted from Yes! Apples’ locally sourced Fuji apples, grown by dedicated farmers within their network, plus AVEC’s masterful blend of spices and herbs. The drink celebrates both New York’s most famous produce and Yes! Apples’ robust network of family farms that have been nurturing and cultivating apple trees in New York for generations, contributing to the agricultural legacy of the state. While the famous sobriquet for New York City has nothing to do with apples, the fresh taste of New York-grown Fuji apples captured in Fuji Apple & Cardamom gives new meaning to “the Big Apple.”

Available in single-serving 8.45-oz cans, with custom packaging designed by Katie Troy, Fuji Apple & Cardamom launches just in time for Friendsgiving feasts, tailgates, holiday soirees, and every celebratory seasonal occasion in between. Fuji Apple & Cardamom is available for nationwide shipping via yesapples.com and avecdrinks.com, and will roll out on shelves at Wegmans stores nationwide beginning in December, with Sprouts Farmers Market to follow in January, in addition to other smaller retailers.

After initially connecting about a partnership nearly two years ago, the Yes! Apples and AVEC teams spent four months on R&D to land on the winning recipe that delivers a refreshing expression of seasonal Fuji apples in a crisp, lightly sparkling, non-alcoholic beverage reminiscent of sparkling apple cider but drier, and with more nuance and intrigue. The tartness of Fuji apple juice is accented with an aromatic blend of cardamom, plus floral and herbal notes of lemon verbena, tarragon, vanilla, and orange blossom, pairing traditional and less traditional seasonal flavors for an unexpected and festive sip perfect for fall, winter, and beyond. Unlike the sugar-laden sparkling apple juice and ciders we grew up on, Fuji Apple & Cardamom is extremely dry with no added sugar, highlighting the fresh, tart apple flavor. It’s perfect for sipping throughout a holiday cocktail party, enjoyed on its own, or as a mixer with spirits like vodka and whiskey.

“We’re so excited to partner with AVEC to bring the unparalleled flavor of New York-grown Fuji Yes! Apples to a beverage for the very first time,” says Kaari Stannard, President and CEO of Yes! Apples. “As fellow New Yorkers who share our dedication to providing only the highest quality products for our customers, we’re proud to launch a collaboration that speaks to both of our customers and captures the flavor and feeling of a crisp fall day in the Big Apple – no matter when or where you choose to enjoy!”

“After getting to know the Yes! Apples team and their amazing network of family farms growing the best apples in the country, we knew they were the perfect partner to bring AVEC’s apple flavor to life with,” says Alex Dorman, co-founder of AVEC. “In true AVEC fashion, Fuji Apple & Cardamom delivers big on real apple flavor with a hint of spice for a delicious beverage we can sip all season long.”

12-Packs of Fuji Apple & Cardamom are available via yesapples.com and avecdrinks.com. 4-Packs of Fuji Apple & Cardamom will be available for purchase exclusively at all Wegmans locations beginning in December and Sprouts Farmers Market stores in January 2024.

About Yes! Apples

With roots in the apple business since 1919, Yes! Apples is a network of 50+ New York-based family farms that grow and sell 20+ high-quality apple varieties, totaling 360M (3.6M bushels) apples per year. Since 1997, Yes! Apples has been led by Kaari Stannard, the only female to own and operate an apple organization in the industry. Yes! Apples is committed to providing great-tasting, in-season apples that deliver on craveable flavor and crisp texture, while ensuring each farm in their network practices the sustainable use of land and resources. Yes! Apples varietals include apples consumers know and love like Fuji and Honeycrisp, as well as newcomers like Rave® and EverCrisp®, plus New York exclusives like SnapDragon®. By saying Yes! to doing more for our people, process, and planet, Yes! Apples sweetens life one apple at a time.

About AVEC

AVEC Drinks is a NYC-based drinks company making all-natural sparkling sodas and mixers. AVEC only uses real fruit, spices, and botanicals to craft unique flavors that are 80-90% less sugar than the previous sodas and mixers of the world. All the flavors — like Yuzu & Lime, Jalapeño & Blood Orange, or Spiced Mango & Passionfruit — are able to be mixed with a spirit of choice or sipped solo for a healthier, sophisticated non-alcoholic drink.

For More Information:

https://www.yesapples.com/products/avec-fuji-and-cardamom