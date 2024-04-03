Badger Bevs Adds Two New Expressions to Its Line-Up

Badger Bevs, the line of domestically-made premium cocktail mixers has added two new expressions to its portfolio, Sparkling Grapefruit and Ginger Ale. The two new mixers join Badger’s current line of products that already includes three major mixes; Club Soda, Ginger Beer and Tonic Water, all of which won Gold Medal Awards at the 2023 Denver International Spirits Competition.

Launched in response to consumer demand, the Ginger Ale is an elegant balance of sweet and spicy that features a blend of the finest ginger sources from around the world, including Nigerian Ginger, delivering a spice experience that lasts. The Sparkling Grapefruit is sweet, bitter and bubbling with natural pink grapefruit juice delivering an authentic aroma and taste of fresh, hand-picked fruit.

Created by founder David Vogel and in partnership with award-winning bartender Jillian Vose (Dead Rabbit, Death & Co), Badger has undergone years of development, countless tasting and reformulations to emerge as a transformative force in the cocktail market. Using the finest all-natural flavors sourced from around the globe and proudly produced in the USA, these mixers are tailor-made for the most discerning palates. Boasting among the highest carbonation levels of any mixer in the industry, Badger complements top-shelf spirits, but also stands alone, delivering an unparalleled taste experience. Carefully designed for ease of use, each bottle of

Badger provides enough mixer for two cocktails, ensuring simplicity for bartenders and home-tenders alike.

With over 20 years of business experience, Founder David Vogel created Badger after recognizing a market gap for domestically-made, quality mixers that could seamlessly complement premium spirits. With his extensive background in marketing and product development, he embarked on the journey to bring Badger to life, aiming to provide exceptional quality and taste to cocktail enthusiasts. It is this market knowledge and consumer instinct that inspired the launch of the Sparkling Grapefruit and Ginger Ale.

“Ginger Ale is one of the most popular mixers, and Sparkling Grapefruit is one of the bestselling and fastest growing cocktail mixers on the market,” says Vogel. “Since we launched last summer, we have frequently received requests for these flavors from our customers. It took us over a year to develop each of these delicious and refreshing new cocktail mixers, but like every product in our collection, we feel confident, Badger’s Sparkling Grapefruit and Ginger Ale will raise the bar.”

Badger is currently available for purchase online at shop.thewinethief.com, as well as in select locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida, and recently expanded into Boston and across New England, with plans to be nationally distributed by the end of the year.

