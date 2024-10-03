Bucked Up Teams With UFC Star Conor McGregor

Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor — himself a budding beverage entrepreneur via Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey and Forged Irish Stout — is embracing his “Notorious” side as the new face of energy drink and nutrition supplement brand Bucked Up.

The Utah-based company announced the partnership with McGregor earlier today, accompanied by the launch of a two-SKU sub-line dubbed “Notorious Buck,” which will make its public debut at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show in Las Vegas next week starting Tuesday, October 8.

“I don’t partner with just anyone,” said McGregor, previously an ambassador for Monster Energy, in a press release. “Bucked Up is the real deal—no nonsense, no shortcuts, just straight power and performance, exactly how I operate. They’ve got that same unstoppable drive, that hunger to be the best.”

Moving mainly through regional DSD distribution, Bucked Up has emerged as an unlikely player in RTD energy. It only entered the sector in 2019 — its original product was deer antler spray, sold as a recovery supplement — but those products are now generating over $45 million year-over-year (+86.9%) in MULO plus c-store, according to data from Circana (through Sept. 6, 2024). The company markets a core 16 oz. line with 300mg of caffeine per can, as well as zero-sugar Low-Stim (100mg caffeine) varieties that contain branded functional ingredients like Teacrine, Dynamine and AlphaSize.

Similar to names like GHOST and fellow Utah brand Black Rifle — which recently announced its own line of energy drinks, which will be distributed by Keurig Dr Pepper — Bucked Up also offers a full suite of supplements and branded apparel on its website. Additionally, it operates 10 retail stores of its own located in Utah, North Carolina and Idaho.

The Notorious Buck launch will include new supplement flavors and apparel launches in addition to the energy drinks – available in Irish Apple and Orange – entering retailers nationwide in the first half of 2025.

“At Bucked Up, we don’t just aim to be the best—we aim to dominate. That’s why bringing Conor McGregor on board was a no-brainer,” said Bucked Up CEO and Co-founder Ryan Gardner. “Conor’s not just a fighter; he’s a force of nature. His relentless pursuit of greatness, his unapologetic confidence, and his refusal to back down from anyone or anything are the exact qualities that define Bucked Up. Together, we’re here to shake up the industry, break records, and leave the competition in the dust. Buckle up, because with Conor McGregor and Bucked Up, there’s no stopping what’s coming.”