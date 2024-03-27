C4 Pre-Workout Powder Rebrands New Formulas

C4’s workout powder debuted its first-ever rebrand featuring new, innovative formulas with harder hitting ingredients than ever before.

The OG pre-workout brand is taking the cult-favorite collection to the next level with this new era of pre-workout powders, amping up their lineup and promising an unapologetically explosive experience. The updated formulas seen throughout the entire pre-workout lineup include stacked, more efficacious performance ingredients featuring the introduction of PeptiPump an AI-powered designer peptide only found in C4, an all-new Trim-Stim energy experience found in C4 Ultimate, utilizing 300mg of caffeine alongside TeaCrine + Dynamine to skyrocket consumers’ strength sessions, and the addition of Capsimax, naturally from Cayenne, in C4 Ripped to help support fat burning and an increase in metabolic rate.

“As a leader in the pre-workout space, C4 has a duty to fitness enthusiasts everywhere who crave performance energy to deliver a product that pushes that very consumer beyond the limit,” says Robert Zajac, CMO at Nutrabolt. “We are proud to be able to deliver a pre-workout product lineup so hard hitting and fast acting, you will have no choice but to choose C4.”

Alongside an entirely new look & feel, the C4 Pre-Workout Powder rebrand will also feature the “We Hit Harder” brand campaign featuring some of the biggest and hardest-hitting talent in the space from celebrity trainer, Ron Boss Everline (trains Kevin Hart), to bodybuilding legend Jeff Seid, and fitness fanatic and trainer Miranda Cohen.

In addition to the new formulations, C4 will unveil a wave of new brand collaborations and flavors this spring, including Hawaiian Punch and Popsicle, with more to come throughout the year.

With these new, innovative formulas, the strong new talent lineup and first-ever brand campaign, C4 is tapping into maximalist fitness culture with a true manifestation of the pre-workout’s hard hitting benefits.

