Celebrity Parade: Messi Reveals ‘Más+’; Sofia Vergara’s Colombian Coffee

Messi Dives Into Hydration

During his brief time in the beverage industry, Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi is playing it much like he does on the field: slowly, slowly, then marked with a bang.

After a slow trickle of tidbits and teases since Messi’s new sports drink was announced in late March, we finally got a first look at the new brand, dubbed Más+ by Messi, being developed in collaboration with White Claw maker Mark Anthony Brands.

According to a press release, the World Cup champion found that many better-for-you hydration drinks “lacked flavor” (I guess that means you, too, Gatorade). The answer? “Positive Hydration,” or “a balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, and amazing taste in four sensational flavors he loves, with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, and no caffeine.”

The Inter Miami forward chose the name Más+ (Spanish for “more”) from about 450 names, per the release, because it “resonated with his career and the way he lives his life, always finding more to give.”

Like most modern sports drinks, Más+ by Messi is positioned to reach beyond athletics and sports: “Unlike others, Más+ is not made for any one moment related to sports or limited to elite athletes. It’s about getting and staying healthy in any part of your life. A core component of that is what you drink, proper hydration.”

PRIME co-founder Logan Paul is used to taking on WWE stars in the ring, but could Messi prove a threat to his high-flying hydration brand? Más+ by Messi sports a 16.9 oz PET bottle that looks conspicuously like PRIME’s, while the four initial flavors – Miami Punch, Orange d’Or, Berry Copa Crush and Limón Lime League, all named for “inspirational milestones” in Messi’s life – tick the boxes for low sugar (1 gram) and calories (10 each). PRIME has notably signed official deals with some of Europe’s biggest clubs: Arsenal, Bayern Munich and even Messi’s old team, FC Barcelona.

And much like PRIME, Más+ by Messi may be looking to drive hype by controlling supply. The brand plans to drop a limited amount of product exclusively at a local store in Miami, while fans outside that market can register at masbymessi.com for early access. Two days later, Commemorative Special Edition Variety Packs (two bottles of all four flavors) and individual bottles will be available online in the U.S. on the site, followed by the launch of From July, 12-count variety packs of 12 oz. cans.

As for traditional retail, Más+ by Messi will enter “key retail partners” in South Florida, including Publix and Walmart, as well as Gopuff, on June 14, with further expansion in August.

With Inter Miami sitting atop the Major League Soccer (MLS) standings – and Messi set to captain defending champions Argentina in this summer’s Copa America tournament, hosted in the States – the timing is designed for maximum exposure. The soccer star isn’t the only one looking to take advantage of rising U.S. interest in the world’s most popular game: Celsius, the official energy drink of the MLS, recently expanded its partnership with three individual teams, including Inter Miami, while 100 Coconuts signed as the team’s official coconut water in February.

Colombian Star Looks to Women Growers for “Perfect Coffee”

Sofia Vergara may be well-known to U.S. audiences from “Modern Family” and “America’s Got Talent,” but there’s no mistaking her proud Colombian roots. With that in mind, the actress is launching coffee brand ¡DÍOS MIO! as a tribute to the women farmers that produce her country’s national drink.

According to a spokesperson for the brand, the brand’s inspiration comes from Vergara’s discovery that “perfect coffee could only be realized if it was harvested by the hands of women coffee growers,” who represent 30% of national coffee production in Colombia. As such, ¡DÍOS MIO! has committed to sourcing 100% of its coffees from certified women coffee growers that are registered with the Federación Nacional de Cafeteros.

“The [Federación Nacional de Cafeteros], the most important coffee institution in the country and an example worldwide, along with its Women Coffee Growers program, collaborated closely,” wrote a spokesperson for the brand. “From Sofía’s discerning palate, these women, together with the federation, transformed authentic Colombian coffee beans of the highest quality into three premium coffee blends, paying homage to the qualities and characteristics of Colombian and Latin American women.”

The three initial varieties – Sweetness (Light Roast), Balance (Medium Roast) and Strength (Dark Roast) – are launching on Walmart.com and the brand’s website in 12 oz. bags in whole bean and ground varieties ($14.99/12 oz., $34.70/42 oz.), K-Cups ($19.99/22 cups) and Nespresso pods ($34.70/40 capsules).

The company itself represents a collaboration across various companies and individuals: ¡DÍOS MIO! is a an independent spin-off of Latir Experiences, a multinational marketing and advertising agency based in Bogota that proposed the idea of a coffee brand to Vergara and Luis Balaguer, her partner in Miami-based marketing firm Latin World Entertainment since its founding in 1994.

The brand’s executive team consists of entrepreneur CEO Ricardo Leyva (a former judge on “Shark Tank Colombia”), Layla Fayad (COO/co-founder) and Mauricio Hoyo (CFO).

Vergara has ties to the beverage industry: she appeared at 17 years old in a 1989 television ad for Pepsi, one of her earliest on-camera appearances. But she’s only the latest in a long line of celebrities fancying themselves as budding coffee entrepreneurs, a list that includes Oscar-winner Robert Downey, Jr. – whose Happy Coffee brand also launched at Walmart – and Super Bowl champ Pat Mahomes.

Snoop Launches (Another) RTD Cocktail

It’s been almost four months since we last heard about a Snoop Dogg-backed beverage venture – so it’s about that time again.

After announcing the Gin & Juice alcoholic RTDs (in partnership with OG mentor Dr. Dre) back in February, Snoop is back with Cali Cocktails, a carbonated canned wine sipper (9% ABV) created alongside Australian brand 19 Crimes.

Cali Cocktails use an agave wine base and come in two varieties – Smokin’ Strawberry Margarita and Long Beach Lemonade – in 355ml cans. The launch represents an extension of Snoop’s partnership with 19 Crimes, which started in 2020 with the introduction of Cali Red.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Snoop Dogg and celebrate another hot product launch,” said Kris Ann Brady, vice president of marketing at 19 Crimes. “19 Crimes has always pushed the boundaries of traditional wine culture, and together with Snoop, we’re ready to disrupt the RTD space.”

For those keeping score, that means Tha Doggfather currently has a hand in wine, beer (Corona), spirits and THC-infused drinks. But with Snoop, that doesn’t mean he actually drinks those beverages himself.

“It took a while to perfect this one, but it’s just on time,” said Snoop in a press statement. “California has always been home, so it only made sense to celebrate that California state of mind as my next ‘Cali’ creation. To everyone doing their thing, in Cali, or elsewhere, this toast is for you. This coast is for you.”