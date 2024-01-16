De Soi Launches in Select Whole Foods Market Stores Regionally

De Soi, the line of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs created by Katy Perry and award-winning Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan, has officially launched regionally in select Whole Foods Market stores. An assortment of De Soi flavors including their newest release, Très Rosé, and the brand’s core offerings Champignon Dreams, Golden Hour and Purple Lune, can now be found on shelves in 4-packs of cans.

This milestone new distribution furthers the brand’s goal of expanding its retail footprint, going deeper into CA, CO, IL, MA, NH and WI and meeting consumer demand with additional areas to come.

Scout Brisson, CEO of De Soi, shares her thoughts on the expanded distribution, “We are so excited for the launch of De Soi in select Whole Foods Market stores to reach the growing pool of consumers interested in better-for-you brands. Each year, we see more individuals joining the sober curious movement, with the U.S. non-alcoholic market projected to reach a staggering $85bn by 2033, according to an August 2023 study conducted by The Spirits Business. We are proud to be a leader in the category, redefining celebration with products we believe are rich in flavor and function.”

About De Soi

De Soi (pronounced de swa) is a line of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs created by Katy Perry and award-winning distiller Morgan McLachlan (AMASS). De Soi apéritifs effortlessly marry a passion for plants and better-for-you ingredients with big, bold flavors and feel-good adaptogens to help you create, relax and celebrate. De Soi spritzes are mindfully crafted with culinary botanicals like yuzu, lemongrass and rosemary, then mixed with mind-mellowing adaptogens like L-theanine, reishi mushroom and ashwagandha. The result is a not-too-sweet drink that’s truly fun to sip on while still allowing you to feel present and engaged. With four varieties including Très Rosé, Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune, De Soi is available in ready-to-drink cans or 750ml bottles featuring packaging inspired by French New Wave cinema with a contemporary twist. The name De Soi is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, originating from the phrase maîtrise de soi, meaning ‘self-control.’ De Soi, which loosely translates to of the self, encourages people to focus on their sense of agency and empowerment while enjoying moments of celebration.

In addition to select Whole Foods Market stores, De Soi is currently available online through its website, offering shipping to all 50 states and internationally in 34 countries. De Soi can also be found in stores at Erewhon, Boisson, BevMo, Total Wine, Foxtrot, Fresh Thyme, Central Market, MOM’s Organic Market, CVS and more.

