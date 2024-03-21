Electrolit Announces Three Year Exclusive Partnership with AEG Presents as the Official Hydration Partner for Coachella and Stagecoach

Electrolit, the preferred premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients, unveils its expanded partnership with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its inclusion as the Official Hydration Partner for Stagecoach: California’s County Music Festival with a three-year agreement signed with AEG Presents. These collaborations mark a significant step forward for Electrolit, meeting festival-goers with ultimate hydration at culturally relevant moments.

Two of the largest and most iconic music festivals in the U.S., Coachella and Stagecoach, will both witness the infusion of Electrolit’s unique beverage oasis in Indio. Building on the success of the 2023 partnership with Coachella, Electrolit is set to create an immersive experience that goes beyond hydration, elevating the overall festival atmosphere.

Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA, expressed his excitement about the expanded collaboration, stating, “Coachella and Stagecoach are huge moments for music fans, fans who obviously need hydration. So it only makes sense that we are there to help people make the most of their big moments. We can’t wait for festival-goers to experience what we’re building on-site!”

Festival-goers can recharge with an array of scientifically formulated hydration beverages to sample.

Electrolit, scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, is a powerhouse against dehydration. With over a dozen flavors and zero-sugar options, Electrolit caters to diverse preferences, ensuring there’s a perfect match for every festival enthusiast.

Beyond the festival grounds, Electrolit is widely available at leading retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, and online channels. For more information, visit Electrolit’s official website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

